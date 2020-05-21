user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Bottas management initiates talks with Renault - report

Bottas management initiates talks with Renault - report

  • Published on 21 May 2020 16:25
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas' management team has initiated contact with Renault over its vacant seat for 2021, according to a German report.

Daniel Ricciardo will leave the Enstone squad at the end of the 2020 season to join McLaren, leaving a spot open at one of the leading Formula 1 midfield teams.

Mercedes is yet to announce who will drive for it for 2021, however it is expected that six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will remain for another stint. 

The biggest question mark appears to be over who will fill out the second seat at the Silver Arrows, with Sebastian Vettel being labelled as a contender following his departure from Ferrari.

While Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted that the prospect of having Vettel at the team is “interesting”, he says the four-time champion is not on top of his 2021 wish list.

George Russell, who made his F1 debut last year, is a Mercedes junior driver and has been linked with a promotion to the championship-winning squad.

Mercedes has brought three of its junior drivers (Pascal Wehrlein, Esteban Ocon and Russell) into F1, however none have received a race contract with the senior team.

While Bottas is also in the running for a fifth season with Mercedes, Motorsport-Total reports that his management has been in contact with Renault over the seat that is being left behind by Ricciardo.

Fernando Alonso has also been heavily rumoured to be in the running for the seat at Renault, which would mark his third comeback to the team.

MOREAlonso 'ready to return' to F1, says manager Briatore

MORE: Column: An open seat at Renault - what's in it for Alonso?

Bottas entered F1 in 2013 with Williams before moving to Mercedes in 2017, where he has since picked up seven grand prix wins. 

Since joining Mercedes, he has been retained on single year contracts and has assisted the team in winning three constructors' championships. 

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 83

    Hohohoho.....
    Seb is cooomiiiing.....

    • + 1
    • May 21 2020 - 17:10
    • ZUKMAN

      Posts: 39

      Or Russel

      • + 0
      • May 21 2020 - 18:45
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,251

      I wouldn’t rule out Russell yet, for he is fast, economical, and for future. If not now, it’s never for putting a youngster in the other Mercedes.

      • + 0
      • May 22 2020 - 02:11
  • Snooky

    Posts: 29

    I’d like to see Ocon get the seat after sitting out last year, the fireworks with max at the front would be great, but don’t think Merc will trust him in the seat just yet with a year out

    • + 0
    • May 21 2020 - 23:21
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,251

    We never know what games tricky Toto is playing at Merc right now.

    • + 0
    • May 22 2020 - 07:20
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 267

    ...according to German report

    That says a lot

    • + 0
    • May 22 2020 - 08:34
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 398

    Bottas will stay, surely.

    • + 0
    • May 22 2020 - 09:52

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Would you like to see Fernando Alonso back in F1?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,099
  • Podiums 39
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar