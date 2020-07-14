Bottas has 'no reason' to doubt his F1 abilities

Valtteri Bottas says he has no reason to doubt his abilities following Lewis Hamilton's display at the Styrian Grand Prix weekend.
Bottas entered the event haven taken the season-opening race win at the Red Bull Ring - however, Hamilton enjoyed a trouble-free weekend last time out, taking pole position by 1.2 seconds and dominating during the race.
In 2019, Bottas' title hopes faded following the opening portion of the season with Hamilton building up a 62 point lead in the standings before the summer break.
The Finn is confident he will put on more of a challenge this time around, and is not deterred by the strong performances from his teammate.
“I think in any sport, and especially in Formula 1, it’s quite a special sport, it’s quite easy to doubt yourself,” Bottas said.
“But for the moment I have no reason to. Obviously, over the years you find the right tools, how to find your confidence and the trust in yourself and what you are doing. I have no reason to doubt any of my ability or skills.”
Bottas says he is encouraged by the first weekend in Austria when he managed to hold off Hamilton for the duration of the race to take his eighth career win.
“I know Lewis had a strong weekend [in Styria]. He did a good job. Also, based on last weekend, I know what I’m capable of.
“I really feel many improvements in my driving since last year, so that’s why I’m confident it’s going to be a good battle for the Championship this year.
“So, I’m not going to let one weekend, even multiple weekends, drag me down. I’ve learned that. Just going to focus on the job and improving myself as we go.”
Last year, Bottas recorded his highest ever finishing position in the drivers' standings, ending the year in second place.
JuJuHound
Posts: 315
It's funny how people change their mind and opinions quite fast. After 1st race Valtteri was praised, named champion of 2020, now after good race but finishing second and due to lower grid place he is called somebody who cannot stand Lewis' pace.
Dert38
Posts: 287
The problem is he is not smart enough to learn, and in F1 you need to. I'd very like to see Sergio Perez in his place. The only driver who outperformed Jenson Button, most talented driver i've ever seen...
Manto02
Posts: 70
Xcuse me, in which planet Perez beat Button on the same car?
Dert38
Posts: 287
In McLaren obviously, and they were forced to expel him, as they were Jenson's team
Snooky
Posts: 76
Dert Perez isn’t exactly a team player In that he has a history of battling too hard against competitive team mates. You need to be a selfish person to be in F1 but some of his on track behaviour doesn’t work when you’ve got a struggling team. Most talented? No. That’s too far. As much as I don’t like him, Lewis Hamilton for a start is more talented, I could go on but don’t think it’s needed