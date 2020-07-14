user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Bottas has 'no reason' to doubt his F1 abilities

Bottas has 'no reason' to doubt his F1 abilities

  • Published on 14 Jul 2020 09:03
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas says he has no reason to doubt his abilities following Lewis Hamilton's display at the Styrian Grand Prix weekend.

Bottas entered the event haven taken the season-opening race win at the Red Bull Ring - however, Hamilton enjoyed a trouble-free weekend last time out, taking pole position by 1.2 seconds and dominating during the race.

In 2019, Bottas' title hopes faded following the opening portion of the season with Hamilton building up a 62 point lead in the standings before the summer break.

MOREStyrian Grand Prix driver ratings

MOREHow Hamilton proved he's still F1's kingpin

The Finn is confident he will put on more of a challenge this time around, and is not deterred by the strong performances from his teammate.

“I think in any sport, and especially in Formula 1, it’s quite a special sport, it’s quite easy to doubt yourself,” Bottas said.

“But for the moment I have no reason to. Obviously, over the years you find the right tools, how to find your confidence and the trust in yourself and what you are doing. I have no reason to doubt any of my ability or skills.”

MOREBottas: Second place was about 'damage limitation' after qualifying

Bottas says he is encouraged by the first weekend in Austria when he managed to hold off Hamilton for the duration of the race to take his eighth career win.

“I know Lewis had a strong weekend [in Styria]. He did a good job. Also, based on last weekend, I know what I’m capable of.

“I really feel many improvements in my driving since last year, so that’s why I’m confident it’s going to be a good battle for the Championship this year.

“So, I’m not going to let one weekend, even multiple weekends, drag me down. I’ve learned that. Just going to focus on the job and improving myself as we go.”

Last year, Bottas recorded his highest ever finishing position in the drivers' standings, ending the year in second place.

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 315

    It's funny how people change their mind and opinions quite fast. After 1st race Valtteri was praised, named champion of 2020, now after good race but finishing second and due to lower grid place he is called somebody who cannot stand Lewis' pace.

    • + 0
    • Jul 14 2020 - 09:18
    • Dert38

      Posts: 287

      The problem is he is not smart enough to learn, and in F1 you need to. I'd very like to see Sergio Perez in his place. The only driver who outperformed Jenson Button, most talented driver i've ever seen...

      • + 0
      • Jul 14 2020 - 10:21
    • Manto02

      Posts: 70

      Xcuse me, in which planet Perez beat Button on the same car?

      • + 2
      • Jul 14 2020 - 13:08
    • Dert38

      Posts: 287

      In McLaren obviously, and they were forced to expel him, as they were Jenson's team

      • + 0
      • Jul 14 2020 - 17:40
    • Snooky

      Posts: 76

      Dert Perez isn’t exactly a team player In that he has a history of battling too hard against competitive team mates. You need to be a selfish person to be in F1 but some of his on track behaviour doesn’t work when you’ve got a struggling team. Most talented? No. That’s too far. As much as I don’t like him, Lewis Hamilton for a start is more talented, I could go on but don’t think it’s needed

      • + 0
      • Jul 14 2020 - 20:43

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,142
  • Podiums 41
  • Grand Prix 104
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar