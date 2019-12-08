Watch Valtteri Bottas tackle a Citroen DS3 WRC at Paul Ricard on Saturday, as he ended the first day of the Rallycircuit Côte d'Azur 2019 on top of the timesheets.
OBC ES1 Bottas / Salminen
Bienvenue à bord du vol Rallycircuit - 6 au 8 décembre 2019 à destination de Nastola (ville de naissance de Bottas 😜)! Mesdames et messieurs, veuillez attacher vos ceintures🙈 Valtteri Bottas Marko SalminenGeplaatst door Circuit Paul Ricard op Zaterdag 7 december 2019
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:00 - 15:30
14:00 - 15:00
Local time
10:00 - 11:30
14:00 - 15:30
11:00 - 12:00
14:00 - 15:00
14:10 - 16:10
14:10 - 16:10
Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing
Replies (0)Login to reply