user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton: No benefit in split race strategies at Mercedes

Hamilton: No benefit in split race strategies at Mercedes

  • Published on 02 Aug 2020 10:37
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton believes there is no advantage for Mercedes in splitting strategies between its drivers on race days.

Both Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas will start Sunday's British Grand Prix on the medium compound and are expected to go to the end making one pit stop for the hard tyre.

The Brackley-based squad has dominated the 2020 season so far, winning the opening three races unchallenged.

With Bottas seemingly being Hamilton's only on-track obstacle in the hunt for a seventh championship, Hamilton says there is no need to do things differently this year compared to previous seasons.

“We have a philosophy and an approach as a team. We don’t change things unnecessarily,” Hamilton said.

“So, I don't think that there will be any difference here. Also, it’s not really of a benefit. Today [Saturday] it is quite clear which strategy on tracks like this [work], just like last year.

“Actually, it was a little bit less clear than last year but it’s generally pretty straightforward, so it’s unlikely we’re going to change anything.”

MOREHow F1's united anti-racism message will be voiced on Sunday at Silverstone

MOREHamilton: One-second gap to rivals ‘doesn’t matter’ amid Bottas pressure

Hamilton will start the British Grand Prix today from pole position, with Bottas alongside him on the front row.

Bottas says he will analyse data and see if there is anything different he can do on race day in order to gain an advantage over Hamilton.

“It’s still very close between us in the championship points,” Bottas said. “So of course I’m going to do everything I can and of course will look overnight with the engineers what we can do and if there’s anything different I can do.

“But yes, we have a certain philosophy and usually the car ahead can kind of choose the strategy a bit more, as a bit of a priority, which is fair enough.

“That’s how it goes – but you never know. We saw a pretty different race from mine and Lewis’ side last year. So, we’ll see.”

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,157
  • Podiums 42
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar