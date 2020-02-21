Bottas ends Friday running on top as week one of testing concludes

Valtteri Bottas has ended the opening week of pre-season testing on top as his time of 1:15.732 was not beaten by any of his fellow competitors during the day.

Bottas drove the Mercedes W11 car during the morning session before handing over to Lewis Hamilton in the afternoon, with the six-time world champion placing himself in second place.

After one red flag was deployed on Thursday, Friday saw four red flags, teh first of which was caused by Sebastian Vettel who had an engine problem in the morning.

Nicholas Latifi also came to a halt on the circuit in the morning, as he still gets to grips with the new Williams car that broke down.

Daniel Ricciardo suffered an engine problem in the afternoon, while Kevin Magnussen spun at Turn 8 and hit the wall after sustaining a tyre puncture.

The Dane only completed four laps in the afternoon, as Haas was unable to repair the car in time to get it back out on the asphalt.

Esteban Ocon was third fastest for Renault, ahead of Lance Stroll and the AlphaTauri car that was piloted by Daniil Kvyat.

Antonio Giovinazzi was sixth and clocked the most amount of laps from a single driver during the day, circling the Barcelona circuit 152 times.

He led Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly and the second Red Bull of Alexander Albon, who rounded out the top ten.