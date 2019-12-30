Bottas: Never say never on rallying career after F1

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas has opened up on a possible future career in rallying after Formula 1, saying that he cannot completely rule out a switch to the sport after F1.

Bottas recently claimed his first rally victory at an event at Circuit Paul Ricard, driving a Citroen DS3 WRC. He also entered the Arctic Lapland Rally last January, finishing fifth in a Ford Fiesta WRC.

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen also had a brief spell in the WRC in 2010 and 2011 before returning to F1 with Lotus in 2012.

"It's too early to say," Bottas said. "You never know what's ahead in life or what's gonna happen so but at the moment I like it. It's a fun thing for me to do and I like it.

"I also think it's good for me to try it and to have something different for my skills. I haven't thought that far and I still see myself in Formula 1 for quite some time.

"There is still lots to give and lots to achieve for sure. One day, I'll see what I want to do but for the moment I find it a lot of fun and I would say never say never."

'No brainer' for 2021 with Mercedes

Bottas also admitted that he thinks 2020 will be an interesting season thanks to the number of drivers' contracts expiring at the end of the year.

Bottas himself will be out of contract with Mercedes at the end of the year, as well as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

But Bottas said that he would hope to continue at Mercedes into 2021 as he feels that he works really well with the team and that Mercedes encourages him to become a better driver.

"I think it's going to be an interesting season for sure. I can't remember a time where so many people are expiring with contracts. Of course, me, like every other driver will look at all the possible options.

"Now, if I could decide on my future for 2021 it would be a no brainer to continue with this team. I really enjoy it here, we are performing better and better and I am becoming a better driver all of the time."