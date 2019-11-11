Kubica: No Williams tensions ahead of exit

Robert Kubica has denied that there are tensions within Williams ahead of his exit from the team at the end of the 2019 season.

Kubica announced earlier this year that he would not be continuing with the Grove squad next season following a difficult 2019 campaign, his first season in Formula 1 since 2010.

The Pole has been consistently out-performed by teammate George Russell throughout the year, while Kubica has cited frustrations of his own.

While admitting that the season has not been easy, the 34-year-old affirmed that there is no stress between himself and his co-workers as the 2019 season draws to a close.

"There is no tension," Kubica said. "The situation is not easy, I have a good relationship with the team and for sure one episode is not effecting how my relationship is with the people I work with.

"We are all in the same boat and understanding very well our situation. We probably have different points of view sometimes but I have been in the sport long enough that I understand the team point of view.

"That's why it's easier to sometimes talk instead of doing things differently. As I said, I don't think the relationship is any different to what it was before."

Kubica has 'big respect' for Williams personnel

Kubica added that he has a high level of respect for the Williams engineers and mechanics due to the limited resources that they have to work with.

"I have big respect for the people who are making it work," he said. "Sometimes we are limited with the tools we are having. But this is what it is.

"Probably, I have even more respect because I know how the situation is and that's why I really admire the people.

"They are not giving up, they are pushing really hard. They really are doing an amazing job with the tools we have."