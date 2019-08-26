user icon
Kubica unsure of F1 future after 2019

  • Published on 26 Aug 2019 10:58
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica admits he is not sure what his racing plans are for 2020, as Williams gears up to make a decision on its 2020 line-up.

George Russell, who is currently in his rookie Formula 1 season, is set to stay at the Grove outfit as he is tied to a multi-year deal.

Russell has previously asserted that he would only leave Williams for the 2020 season if he received a call-up from Mercedes, who manages his career - although any such promotion is now very unlikely.

Kubica has struggled against Russell throughout the 2019 season, following his comeback to F1 after his horrific rally crash in 2011, which left him with life-threatening injuries.

The Pole admits he doesn't know what he will be doing next year, although states that there are plans in the making.

“I don’t know what I will do in 2020,” he said at the Verva Street Racing event in Poland.

“There are no details yet. There are plans, but not everything depends on me. We’ll see how it goes. “The situation is like every year, it is necessary to be patient."

Williams reserve driver Nicholas Latifi, who is currently second in the FIA Formula 2 standings, is also believed to be in the running for a full-time seat at the team.

Kubica has valuable technical intelligence

Williams is enduring a difficult season this year, as it is fighting at the back of the grid, far from the midfield pack.

Despite his difficulties in keeping up with Russell, team boss Claire Williams affirms that Kubica plays a vital role within the team, and fulfils the driver role that Williams needs to push its development. 

"We needed a driver like Robert with his engineering and technical intelligence," she said.

"It's not an easy season for him, but neither Robert nor George is able to show all their skills in this car. But Robert is doing everything I expect from him."


Replies (6)

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 116

    I would see him back as a reserve driver for Williams but I doubt his ambition will let him do that again.
    He did his best but it was not good enough (or to poor) to stay for another year.
    There are still some races to show something more, but IMO probably to leave a good impression.

    • + 0
    • Aug 26 2019 - 11:05
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,702

    I don't see how he'll stick around... a shame

    • + 0
    • Aug 26 2019 - 11:14
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    I see him staying as a full time driver only if his sponsor pays some serious money. Williams has such a bad car that they have no hope of fixing it prior to 2021. Might as well take his money as he is not accident prone (less money spent on spare parts) and has serious experience so he can pitch in with car development.

    • + 0
    • Aug 26 2019 - 11:39
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 116

      Nicolas Latifi is bringing some serious money from his father. He could beat Kubica with pace and pocket

      • + 0
      • Aug 26 2019 - 15:49
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    Its time to move on Robert, younger generation is coming through.

    • + 1
    • Aug 26 2019 - 15:52
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    As much as I hate to say it, his injuries have left him handicapped. That puts him at a disadvantage in F1 but there are probably other series where his 'handicap' will not put him at the bottom of the grid. Unfortunately his days in F1 are numbered, lesson learnt. He needs to find a seat in a series where he can be competitive and that will let his true raw talent shine brilliantly. Good Luck Robert, it's been a hard lesson but you'll find your rightful place!

    • + 0
    • Aug 27 2019 - 08:39

