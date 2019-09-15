Kubica has a 'clear view' of 2020 options

Williams driver Robert Kubica says he believes he has a clear idea of what options are open to him for next season, insisting that he knows himself already what his goal for 2020 is but that nothing can be confirmed until the team unveils it's driver line up for next season.

This season has been the first F1 season for Kubica since 2010, when an accident whilst competing in a rally prior to the start of the 2011 season left him with life threatening injuries, and permanent damage to his right arm.

The Polish driver, he has managed to only score one point so far this season, grabbing his and Williams' sole point in Hockenheim after being promoted from twelfth to tenth after both Alfa Romeo entries were disqualified post-race for race start procedure infringements.

"Yeah, I think I have a clear view on what is possible and what is not possible and what I would like to do." Kubica said.

"Sooner or later there will be some decisions and probably once the decision will be in place there will be a follow up for what I might be doing next year or what I will not be doing next year."

However, Kubica hinted that he may not possibly drive for Williams next season, insisting that he has to make the right decisions for himself before he can decide on what his future plans are for 2020 and beyond.

"I don't know but first of all as I said we have to see what will be my decision and what I will be doing next year." Kubica added. "We will see then what will be possible."