Kubica sponsor Orlen seeking answers over Russian GP retirement

  • Published on 03 Oct 2019 11:51
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams sponsor PKN Orlen has demanded answers from the Williams Formula 1 team following its decision to retire Robert Kubica from the Russian Grand Prix.

The Pole was retired from the race on lap 28, one lap after George Russell crashed out of the race due to a technical issue with his car. 

Following the event, Williams stated that it had "opted to retire Robert soon afterwards in order to conserve parts ahead of the intense flyaway races which end the season".

However, this has led Orlen, who formed a partnership with Williams at the end of the 2018 season when Kubica was announced as a 2019 driver, to seek answers as to why the 33-year-old was retired from the race.

“In connection with the retirement of Robert Kubica from the Russian Grand Prix Sunday race, we have officially requested ROKiT Williams Racing for explanations," read a statement from the company's spokesperson.

"Based on them, we will be taking further steps related to enforcement of the contractual obligations."

Kubica will leave Williams at the end of the season, with Orlen following him to his next role - whether it be in F1 or elsewhere. 

MOREKubica in no rush to decide 2020 role


Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 138

    They had to retire him to save some parts and.... stop this awful race due to poor Kubica's pace.

    • + 1
    • Oct 3 2019 - 11:52
    • Niids

      Posts: 37

      Really? Even after Claire W. said it straight, that poor pace of that car has nothing to do with Kubica and he can't be blamed for it?

      • + 0
      • Oct 3 2019 - 13:13
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 138

      I'm his fan, but I compare him to Russell, every time he sits in the car. And the results show what's goin on. It's my opinion. No offense

      • + 0
      • Oct 3 2019 - 14:42
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,732

    i have a feeling this could get messy

    • + 0
    • Oct 3 2019 - 11:55
    • F1todayfan101

      Posts: 90

      I have a feeling you might be right....

      • + 0
      • Oct 3 2019 - 12:12
  • xoya

    Posts: 444

    Mercedes B team, incoming.

    • + 0
    • Oct 3 2019 - 12:58

