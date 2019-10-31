user icon
icon

link-icon
Kubica open to 2021 F1 return

Kubica open to 2021 F1 return

  • Published on 31 Oct 2019 13:29
  • comments 2
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica affirms that he is open to returning to a Formula 1 race seat after the 2020 season.

Kubica will leave the Williams team after the 2019 campaign, having endured a difficult year with the Grove outfit, who has been stuck at the back of the field for the entire season.

The Pole previously confirmed that he was looking for a full-time race seat for 2020, and could hold a development role in F1 next year, as Haas has verified its interest in the 34-year-old.

MOREHaas: Kubica would get in-car time with potential 2020 role | Kubica: 'Not the first time' Williams car has changed completely on race day

Kubica, who returned to F1 this year after suffering major injuries at a rally event in 2011, says that it would be an "easy answer" if he were to receive another race seat offer in F1 in the future. 

"It's always difficult to say no to racing in Formula 1," Kubica said. "Of course, it will depend on what the possibilities will be but I think I learned from my life hard lesson and that there's no point thinking too much forward.

"You don't know what will happen, so it's better to focus on the short term. Of course, I would like to have a bit of stability on some aspects and if I commit to a new series or different categories, it is normal that it would take a bit of time to adapt and be up to the highest level you can be.

"It's not something that you switch off or change, but if there is a chance in Formula 1 then probably it would be an easy answer."

Kubica has scored one point this season, which he picked up at the German Grand Prix following penalties for both Alfa Romeo drivers. 

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 151

    It was nice to see him back, and even better seeing him going well in Mexico, even if George said he ruined his race, but I would see him driving in DTM.

    • + 0
    • Oct 31 2019 - 14:14
  • f1ski

    Posts: 527

    too many things to adjust thru a lap that may require 2 nimble hands. I was devastated by his injury.Excited with his return. It has been painful to watch the struggle.

    • + 0
    • Oct 31 2019 - 15:10

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

     

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    19:00 - 20:00

    Qualifying

    21:10 - 22:10

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

PL Robert Kubica 88
Robert Kubica
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 18
  • Country PL
  • Date of b. Dec 7 1984 (34)
  • Place of b. Krakau, PL
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar