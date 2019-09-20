user icon
icon

link-icon
Williams: Kubica exit came out of the blue

Williams: Kubica exit came out of the blue

  • Published on 20 Sep 2019 12:33
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Williams team principal Claire Williams says Robert Kubica's decision to leave the Grove squad at the end of the season came "out of the blue".

Kubica announced on Thursday during the FIA drivers' press conference that he had taken the decision to leave Williams following the conclusion of the 2019 season after a difficult return to the sport.

The Pole affirmed that he had taken the decision himself as he looks to explore opportunities outside of F1, and return to the "joy" of racing rather than being stuck at the back of the field in F1. 

"It came a little bit out of the blue ot be honest with you," Williams told Sky F1. "We haven't really had many conversations about next year and what our plans were, and what his were. 

"I think we made that quite clear, that we were in no rush to make that decision. But Robert has obviously made that choice for himself and we respect that. 

"He's done a great job for the team in the two years that we've had him, we've really enjoyed him. Being with us, he's obviously helped developed the car, so we'll miss him when he's gone."

Williams in no rush to make driver decision

Williams added that the team is not in a rush to make a decision on who will take over Kubica's seat in 2020, with Nicholas Latifi and Nico Hulkenberg being listed as candidates.

"We've got a number of candidates on our list that we're thinking about. You'll know that we're trying to tick a lot of boxes with any driver that we bring in.

"You want the pace on the race track, but clearly, the position that we're in at the moment, it's important for us to have somebody that gives us really sound and strong technical feedback so that it all goes to helo develop the race car.

"We're an independent team, so someone that is good at marketing and all that stuff as well. We're not ready to make our decision, and we're not in any rush. We've got to make the best decision that we can for the team to help move us back up the grid in 2020."


Replies (6)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,905

    I think what happened was just Williams actually trying to show some respect to Robert. Obviously Robert is not up to par and will never be. However, he did bring substantial backing (that's what Williams respects) and some good PR because of the increíble story of Kubica's return.

    It makes me so sad that Robert is no good in his return. It makes what happened all the more tragic. I would have almost preferred that he didn't come back. I hope he finds another category and gets tl win a championship. He obviously can still drive a car, just not an F1 car

    • + 1
    • Sep 20 2019 - 13:20
    • Niids

      Posts: 36

      so You call it lack of skill to being able to do 4 consecutive laps on Monza with 0,004 sec difference? ;p

      • + 0
      • Sep 20 2019 - 14:19
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,714

      i agree

      • + 0
      • Sep 20 2019 - 15:57
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,298

      @Niids precision won't matter unless you can put it into beating your team mate, and Kubica was again soundly beaten by Russell. I'd refer to anyone this dominated not skilled enough generally. With Kubica however it is not about skill, but handicap.

      • + 0
      • Sep 20 2019 - 17:07
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,714

    came as no surprise to me

    • + 0
    • Sep 20 2019 - 15:57
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,298

      It was either him or Williams what would end this, it's better that he was the one to pull the plug.

      • + 0
      • Sep 20 2019 - 17:03

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

PL Robert Kubica 88
Robert Kubica
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 14
  • Country Poland
  • Date of b. Dec 7 1984 (34)
  • Place of b. Krakau, Poland
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar