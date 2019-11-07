user icon
icon

link-icon
Kubica had 'worse than bad' race in Austin

Kubica had 'worse than bad' race in Austin

  • Published on 07 Nov 2019 12:01
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica has described his US Grand Prix as "worse than bad" as he struggled to find grip before retiring from the race.

The Pole made his one and only pit stop of the race on lap 11, switching onto the hard tyre. Kubica says the thinking behind the stop was to do something different when he had nothing to lose. 

"The pace was not there and when you are last, you just try something different," he said. "We just switched to something which not really threw the coin. But when you lack the pace, you have nothing to lose."

Later on in the race, Williams pulled his car from the grand prix after it detected a hydraulic problem with his car. 

However, Kubica affirmed that he was having major issues with the car prior to his retirement, as the bumpy circuit made life more difficult.

"I would say it was pretty bad, or even worse than bad," Kubica admitted. "We were just struggling with the grip. On Friday our long runs were not bad, but today it was terrible.

"It [the bumps] was a bit more difficult, with more fuel loads in the car. Especially in the opening laps, when the tyre pressures are low, you get even more of a kick. 

"Turn 2 was pretty bad. I think with better cars it would not be affected so much but we were pretty affected in the first laps."

Kubica will leave Williams at the end of the 2019 campaign, with the team confirming that it will not decide on his replacement until after the conclusion of the season.

MOREHulkenberg: I'm not the right driver for Williams | Kubica open to 2021 F1 return

In what has been a difficult year for Kubica, the 34-year-old says he aims to bounce back stronger in Brazil, the which hosts the penultimate round of the year in less than two weeks. 

"As always, just trying to do our best," he said. "We are trying to finish as best as we can in this difficult year, and just looking forward to drive in Brazil. I think it's a nice track, and hopefully we will be better there."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

PL Robert Kubica 88
Robert Kubica
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 19
  • Country Poland
  • Date of b. Dec 7 1984 (34)
  • Place of b. Krakau, Poland
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar