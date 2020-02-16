Kubica: Combining F1 and DTM duties will be difficult

Robert Kubica is expecting a difficult challenge ahead of him as he carries out roles in the F1 and DTM championships this year.
In January, Alfa Romeo announced that the Polish driver had become its reserve driver for the upcoming season, with his primary sponsor Orlen joining as a co-title sponsor.
Earlier this week, Kubica confirmed that he will be racing in the DTM championship with Audi, as part of a private entry from ART Grand Prix.
"I am aware that a difficult task awaits us to combine the DTM and F1 series - it will be a big challenge logistically," he told Przeglad Sportowy.
"It's 10 weekends in DTM plus 18 weekends for me in F1, and also tests, simulator days, with Alfa Romeo, with Orlen, preparing for DTM, marketing days, days meeting with you (the media).
"It's a lot and I will be a stranger to my home, but my passion and the opportunity to race at the highest level gives me energy."
Kubica endured a difficult 2019 season as a full-time Williams F1 driver, competing at tehe back of the field as the Grove-based squad failed to build a car capable of fighting rivals.
The 35-year-old is confident that he will be able to manage the pressure that will befall him this year, and is hopeful that he will enjoy racing more in 2020.
"From the business and the sporting side, a difficult task awaits us but I think we can handle it," said Kubica. "I hope that I will come away from the races in a better mood than I was in last year."
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (5)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Yeah, sure looks like a stressful schedule. Best of luck to him in DTM.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
True, but he should call himself lucky that he still has a job in F1. Clearly it's because of sponsorship, but still. Even for a pay driver it's hard to get hired again when you've performed so poorly
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Indeed, but I've already been called out as a Kubica hater once for pointing thst out, so I'm laying low with that kinda rhetoric. ;)
f1ski
Posts: 585
I don't see u as a hater. A realist you watch the f1 drivers making adjustment turn to turn on the wheel . hard to only do that with one fully functional hand
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
That's nice, and I don't really hate any of the drivers. 'specially not Kubica, a driver what I like and whom I can relate to, being of somewhat limited movement. :)
But I will admit that my language tend to be a bit...colourful (often in a vain attempt to be funny), and tone can sometimes be hard to successfully carry in a text. In the text I reference I said something like "good, he should probably stay there", referring to him not pursuing another F1 drive, which was a pretty harsh formulation.