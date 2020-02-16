Kubica: Combining F1 and DTM duties will be difficult

Robert Kubica is expecting a difficult challenge ahead of him as he carries out roles in the F1 and DTM championships this year.

In January, Alfa Romeo announced that the Polish driver had become its reserve driver for the upcoming season, with his primary sponsor Orlen joining as a co-title sponsor.

Earlier this week, Kubica confirmed that he will be racing in the DTM championship with Audi, as part of a private entry from ART Grand Prix.

"I am aware that a difficult task awaits us to combine the DTM and F1 series - it will be a big challenge logistically," he told Przeglad Sportowy.

"It's 10 weekends in DTM plus 18 weekends for me in F1, and also tests, simulator days, with Alfa Romeo, with Orlen, preparing for DTM, marketing days, days meeting with you (the media).

"It's a lot and I will be a stranger to my home, but my passion and the opportunity to race at the highest level gives me energy."

Kubica endured a difficult 2019 season as a full-time Williams F1 driver, competing at tehe back of the field as the Grove-based squad failed to build a car capable of fighting rivals.

The 35-year-old is confident that he will be able to manage the pressure that will befall him this year, and is hopeful that he will enjoy racing more in 2020.

"From the business and the sporting side, a difficult task awaits us but I think we can handle it," said Kubica. "I hope that I will come away from the races in a better mood than I was in last year."