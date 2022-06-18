F1Canadian Grand Prix 2022

- Camera-
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JUNE 17: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leaves the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 17, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206170854 // Usage for editorial use only //
F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Practice
