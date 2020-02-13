user icon
Kubica's switch to DTM confirmed

Kubica's switch to DTM confirmed

  Published on 13 Feb 2020 11:03
  • comments 3
  By: Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica's switch to DTM with BMW has officially been confirmed, following his departure from a Formula 1 race seat.

After a number of years out of F1 following a major rally crash in 2011, the Polish driver returned to the sport last year with Williams.

However, he endured a difficult season as Williams was stuck at the rear of the grid, and Kubica was unable to challenge rookie teammate George Russell.

Kubica has retained an F1 role, holding the duties as Alfa Romeo's reserve driver. He will also race for BMW in the DTM series at its customer team ART Grand Prix.

“The DTM has appealed to me for a long time,” said Kubica. “And the test in December in Jerez really gave me a taste for more. I believe the DTM is one of the strongest and best racing series in the world.

"Obviously, we still have to gain experience compared to the established DTM teams, but we’ll work hard to ensure we improve all the time. I can hardly wait to get started.”

BMW motorsport boss Jens Marquardt added: "This is really great news for the DTM. “It has always been our goal to grow the DTM field with a privately-run BMW M4 DTM; and, after many discussions, we opted for the package provided by ART Grand Prix.

“Robert showed during last December’s test that he is very good in a DTM car. He’ll be a real asset to the series.”

The 2020 DTM championship kicks of on April 24th-26th at Zolder.

Replies (3)

  • xoya

    Posts: 527

    Well, at least he has put himself on the map again, with his F1 stint.

    • + 0
    • Feb 13 2020 - 17:55
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Best of luck to him there.

    • + 0
    • Feb 13 2020 - 20:36
  • f1ski

    Posts: 585

    Class act I hope he does well .

    • + 0
    • Feb 14 2020 - 00:54

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

