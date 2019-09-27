user icon
icon

link-icon
Kubica to take grid penalty after engine change

Kubica to take grid penalty after engine change

  • Published on 27 Sep 2019 13:28
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica will take a grid penalty after changing, multiple parts of his Mercedes power unit for the Russian Grand Prix weekend.

The Pole has had a new combustion engine, turbocharger and MGU-H fitted to his power unit, exceeding the number of components that can be used penalty-free.

Kubica will join Daniil Kvyat at the rear of the field, as the Russian has also had new parts suited to his unit.

Both Red Bull drivers and Pierre Gasly will also take grid penalties, however they will all just drop five places as they have received just a combustion engine.

Kubica's teammate George Russell has also taken on a new engine for the weekend, however, he will do so penalty-free.


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

PL Robert Kubica 88
Robert Kubica
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 15
  • Country Poland
  • Date of b. Dec 7 1984 (34)
  • Place of b. Krakau, Poland
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar