Kubica confirms he will leave Williams after 2019

  • Published on 19 Sep 2019 14:34
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica will leave Williams at the end of the 2019 season, it has been confirmed. 

Kubica joined the Grove-based squad as a full-time driver this year, after spending the 2018 season on the sidelines as its official development driver.

The comeback to a full-time race seat in 2019 completed his mission to return to Formula 1 after he was involved in a rally accident in early 2011 which left him with life-threatening injuries. 

Williams has endured a difficult campaign this year, languishing at the back of the field and dar away from being able to compete with the midfield teams. It has scored a single point so far, courtesy of Kubica who was promoted to 10th place in Germany following penalties for both Alfa Romeo cars.

“I would like to thank the team for the last two years and for helping make my comeback to the Formula 1 grid possible," Kubica said.

"I have enjoyed my time with ROKiT Williams Racing, both as reserve & development driver and as a race driver this year, but I feel that the time is now right for me to move on to the next chapter in my career.” 

Kubica added that he is still exploring possibilities in Formula 1, possibly returning to a test and development role that he held with Williams prior to his promotion to a race seat.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams added: “I would like to thank Robert for his hard work and respect his decision to leave the team at the end of the 2019 season.

"Robert has been an important member of the team in both his role as reserve & development driver, and subsequently as one of our race drivers in 2019. We thank him for his continued efforts throughout what has been a challenging couple of seasons and wish him well in his future endeavours."


  • denis1304

    Posts: 244

    No need to punch him out off the team :-)

    • + 0
    • Sep 19 2019 - 14:41
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 135

      It seems lookin at his nose that somebody punch him hard
      The decision is good for Robert and hopefully good for Williams. But this decision wont help Claire for get more money from Latifis Dad

      • + 0
      • Sep 19 2019 - 16:45

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:30 - 12:00

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:30 - 16:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

