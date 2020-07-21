Hamilton left ‘disappointed’ by Andretti, Stewart comments on racism

Lewis Hamilton has expressed disappointment over comments on racism made by Formula 1 world champions Mario Andretti and Jackie Stewart.
In recent weeks, Hamilton has expressed his desire to see racial equality, with F1 pushing to implement more diversity within the sport going forward.
A Task Force has been set up to listen to voices in the paddock on how to make changes so that people who are underrepresented have more of a chance of having a career in F1.
Hamilton has pledged to set up 'The Hamilton Commission' which aims to improve diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.
Since the start of the 2020 season, F1 drivers have worn 'End Racism' t-shirts before the start of grands prix, with a majority opting to take a knee before the start of the national anthem.
MORE: Hamilton: F1 has to do a better job with equality messages
MORE: Hamilton: Ecclestone's comments on racism 'ignorant and uneducated'
Speaking on Good Morning Britain recently, Sir Jackie Stewart said of Hamilton's activism: “I think Lewis has been a great example to lots of people. He's quite vocal about these elements, I don't think there's as big a problem as there might seem.
“There is no resistance for change if someone is clever and good at what they do. They will be accepted in Formula 1.
“What we need to do is be sure whatever colour, man or women, they have to be educated in that particular area of engineering and if we had different races wanting to get into Formula 1 they have to do it through education.”
Andretti also questioned Hamilton's motives, claiming the six-time world champion was creating a problem around a situation that doesn't exist.
“There's a time and a place to express your opinions,” Andretti said. “What happened in NASCAR with Bubba Wallace became bigger than it should be.
“What seemed to be a terrible situation was finally not. It was disproportionate and without reason. That happens when you think about politics before anything else.
“It's the same thing. I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but why become a militant? He's always been accepted and he's earned everyone's respect. I think the whole point of this is pretentious. I feel that way. And it's creating a problem that doesn't exist.”
Taking to Instagram, Hamilton responded to the quotes from Andretti and Stewart.
“This is disappointing but unfortunately a reality that some of the older generation who still have a voice today cannot get out of their own way and acknowledge there is a problem,” he wrote.
“Again, this is plain ignorance but that will not stop me from continuing to push for change. It is never too late to learn and I hope that this man who I've always had respect for can take the time to educate himself.”
Following up with a screenshot which showed an article regarding Stewart's comments, Hamilton said: “Again, another one. Just disappointing.”
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:00 - 16:30
15:00 - 16:00
Local time
11:00 - 12:30
15:00 - 16:30
12:00 - 13:00
15:00 - 16:00
15:10 - 17:10
15:10 - 15:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (3)Login to reply
xoya
Posts: 557
This is going too far in my honest opinion.
Andretti and Stewart are right.
No one denies that there is racism. There will always be racism, but as long as the individuals promoting it are punished, there is no problem.
Same thing with nationalism, religious hate etc.
You can't simply cancel an idea; there are 7 BILLION people on earth with various levels of education, IQ, upbringing...
You can only punish people that promote it and make that idea into something that isn't a problem.
2GRX7
Posts: 104
Spoken by a person on the "equitable" side of the "problem"! There's a whole lot more we, as a society, can do to correct the results of racism. To understand why racism is used as a tool of capitalism is to understand why these cries have fallen on deaf ears (keep the serfs fighting), and why 10% of the world population hold more than 90% of accumulated wealth worldwide.
One cannot expect the minority that's historically been identified as a societal "crutch" to simply keep taking it without highlighting the, "WHYS", 90% of which are the REACTIONS to historical ACTIONS taken upon us.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,319
agreed, sadly the zealots just get bigger and bigger mics. That Hammy at all can badmouth his current and former colleagues this way is bad form.
siggy74
Posts: 171
I must laugh, freedom of speech seems to be dead......
And dont forget that 10% of the population.... that hold the wealth, relates to Lewis ;p
Net Worth about 500 million...
Dert38
Posts: 305
Andretti old-ass RACIST
Pistonhead
Posts: 487
It might just take a generation to clear the slate - you can't teach old dogs new tricks.... Andretti is embarrassing and his PR guy needs to step in and do his job. It might have been better to argue increased debate rather that say there's no problem, - of course there's a bloody problem it stands out a mile !!!