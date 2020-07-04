user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton tells media to 'stop making sh*t up' over new contract

Hamilton tells media to 'stop making sh*t up' over new contract

  • Published on 04 Jul 2020 10:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has brushed off rumours surrounding his future with Mercedes, telling media outlets to “stop making shit up”.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the 2020 season but has consistently been tipped to sign an extension with Mercedes, where he has raced since 2013.

Since 2014, Hamilton has won all but one world championship on offer, coming off second-best in the 2016 battle against former rival Nico Rosberg.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Hamilton is chasing a  £40 million-a-year deal with the Silver Arrows - however the six-time world champion has denied the rumour, insisting he has not yet held talks regarding a new deal.

“The media keep writing about [my] contract and making demands but I haven’t even spoken with Toto about it yet,” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram story.

“No demands, the conversation hasn’t even begun. So please stop making shit up.”

On Friday, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said there was no urgency to tie down Hamilton or his teammate Valtteri Bottas beyond the 2020 season.

“I think simply based on the fact that we haven’t seen each other a lot, we have been keeping the discussion up, we are in a position of trust with both of the drivers,” he said.

“You could say that in Formula 1 it doesn’t mean a lot. But it does in our team. I guess that we will do the next steps soon but I don’t want to commit to any timing because I don’t want to answer questions every single race weekend about why the contracts are not done.

“There is no urgency in the matter. All of us want to do it and when the time is right, we will announce it.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar