user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton felt ‘really chilled’ despite late British GP puncture

Hamilton felt ‘really chilled’ despite late British GP puncture

  • Published on 02 Aug 2020 17:37
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says that he felt ”really chilled” during the final lap of the British Grand Prix, in which he was forced to drive to the finish line with a punctured tyre.

The six-time world champion won his home race but Mercedes had major cause for concern as Hamilton's puncture came only two laps after his teammate Valtteri Bottas suffered the same fate.

While Hamilton was able to get to the end with Max Verstappen rapidly closing in, Bottas made a pit stop and dropped out of the points. 

Speaking about the final lap, Hamilton said: “You may or may not be surprised, but I was really chilled for some reason at the end.

"Bono [Peter Bonnington, Hamilton's race engineer] was giving me the information of the gap. I think it was 30 seconds at one stage and it was coming down quite quickly, and in my mind I'm thinking 'OK, how far is it to the end of the lap?'

“But the car seemed to turn okay through Maggots and Becketts, thankfully. I got to [Turn] 15 and that's where it really was a bit of a struggle, and I could hear the gap coming down from 19 to 10.

“So I thought I would just give it full gas out of 15 down to 16, and then the thing wasn't stopping. I got to the corner, a lot of understeer and I heard him go '9, 8, 7' - and I was like, just get back on the power and try to get the thing to turn.”

Hamilton added that there was no indication that his tyre was about to give way, admitting that he had even been doing tyre management up to that point. 

“Up until that last lap, everything was relatively smooth sailing," Hamilton said. “The tyres felt great. Valtteri was really pushing incredibly hard and I was doing some management of that tyre and he looked like he wasn't doing any.

“When I heard that his tyre went, I was just looking at mine and everything seemed fine. The car was still turning. No problem. So, I was thinking maybe it's OK.

“The last few laps, I started to back off and then down the straight, it just deflated. I just noticed the shape just shift a little bit.

“That was definitely a heart-in-the-mouth kind of feeling because I wasn't quite sure if it had gone down until I hit the brakes, and you could see the tyre was falling off the rim.

“Then just driving it, trying to keep the speed up, because sometimes it will take off and break the wing and all these different things. Oh my God, I was just praying to try and get around and not be too slow.

“I nearly didn't get around the last two corners, but thank God we did. I really owe it to the team. I think ultimately maybe we should have stopped towards the end once we saw the delaminations.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 320

    what a shocker bro

    • + 0
    • Aug 2 2020 - 17:55

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,033
  • Podiums 84
  • Grand Prix 106
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar