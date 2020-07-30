user icon
Hamilton: I'll remain in F1 for the 'foreseeable future'

Hamilton: I'll remain in F1 for the 'foreseeable future'

  Published on 30 Jul 2020
  • comments 3
  By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to soon depart the Formula 1 grid amid rumours regarding his future in the sport.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of 2020, but is expected to remain with Mercedes who he has won five world championships with so far.

The Briton's lifestyle outside of the sport differs greatly compared to other drivers, as Hamilton exercises his interest in areas such as fashion and music.

While Hamilton admits that you can't absolutely guarantee what will happen going forward, his main focus in continuing in F1.

“I don’t think you can guarantee anything but I plan to be here for sure, that’s definitely the goal,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the delayed start to the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic led to him planning an extended career.

“In terms of how long I go, that’s a bit of an unknown. The COVID lockdown, after we had the first part of the season cancelled, whilst it was negative in many, many ways, in some ways it gave a lot of life, a lot of energy to focus on some other things.

“That bit of time off was really a bit of breathing space, so it has kind of given me a bit of renewed energy to perhaps go longer.

“Ultimately, I want to be able to perform at the level I am performing at now forever, but obviously there is a point at which physicality and the mental side can tail off.

“I don’t know when that will be but I don’t see that happening in the short-term, in the next two or three years. I’m definitely going to be here for the foreseeable future.

“And also, we’re in a period of time, there’s not another driver from my background coming at the moment and I’m conscious of that as well.”

Hamilton is chasing a record-equaling seven world championships this year, which would bring him on par with Michael Schumacher.

After the opening three rounds of the year, Hamilton leads the drivers' championship, five points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.


Replies

  Pistonhead

    Posts: 509

    That will be crappy news for the others.

    Jul 30 2020 - 20:40
  essaouira311

    Posts: 121

    He wants to shatter MSC's records.
    And he will.

    Jul 30 2020 - 23:05
    RogerF1

      Posts: 475

      Better stay with Merc then

      Jul 30 2020 - 23:25

