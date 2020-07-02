Hamilton unveils new helmet design supporting BLM

Lewis Hamilton has unveiled his new helmet design for the 2020 season which features a 'Still We Rise' slogan as he continues to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The motto is a change-up from the original 'Still I Rise' slogan that Hamilton has used in recent years, which is inspired by deceased rapper Tupac Shakur.

Hamilton has been vocal on social media over the last month expressing his views on equality and social justice, bringing attention to the racism black people are subjected to every day.

Hamilton's new helmet design falls in line with a brand new black livery from Mercedes, who has pledged to improve diversity within its team.

The new livery for Hamilton's helmet switches to black base and features purple coating and the 'Still We Rise' slogan on the back.

“The whole reason my helmet has changed colour, the suit has, and also the car, it’s all for equality above all, and just really continuing to solidify that message,” Hamilton said.

“We currently now have the mic, and people are starting to listen. We’ve got the opportunity to really push that message and really hold people accountable.

“Brands and the teams in Formula 1, everybody here needs to be held accountable and be open to educate themselves, be open to understand why the movement is happening, and why around the world we need to keep pushing for equality.”

The Briton enters the 2020 season chasing his seventh world championship as Mercedes looks to continue its unbeaten run in the turbo hybrid era.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas also showcased his new helmet design on Thursday which features the message 'Stronger Together' and linked hands of different races on the back.