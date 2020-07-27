user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton denies he’s anti-vaccine following Instagram story controversy

Hamilton denies he’s anti-vaccine following Instagram story controversy

  • Published on 27 Jul 2020 15:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has denied that he is against the production and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine following criticism he received after an Instagram story post.

The six-time world champion shared a post from internet personality King Bach, who put the caption ”I remember when I told my first lie” over an interview between CBSN and Bill Gates.

Gates was discussing the progress of a vaccine against coronavirus, admitting trials have shown side effects all the while producing antibodies. He also brushed off claims that he is planning to insert tracking chips into the vaccines. 

After deleting the post on his story, Hamilton wrote another message, stating he understands the importance of a vaccine: “Hi guys, I've noticed some comments on my earlier post around the coronavirus vaccine, and want to clarify my thoughts on it, as I understand why they might have been misinterpreted.

“Firstly, I hadn't actually seen the comment attached so that is totally my fault and I have a lot of respect for the charity work Bill Gates does.

“I also want to be clear that I'm not against a vaccine and no doubt it will be important in the fight against coronavirus and I'm hopeful for its development to help save lives.”

However, Hamilton admits that he does have some concerns over the reported side effects, and how the project of releasing a vaccine will be funding.

His message continued: “However, after watching the video, I felt it showed that there is still a lot of uncertainty about the side effects most importantly and how it is going to be funded.

“I may not always get my posting right, I'm only human but I'm learning as we go. Sending you positivity.”

Hamilton has been active on social media over the last handful of weeks amid worldwide calls for social justice and an end to racism.

After the opening three rounds of the 2020 Formula 1 season, Hamilton leads the driver standings as he heads into Great Britain double-header at Silverstone. 

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,008
  • Podiums 83
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar