user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton reckons Mercedes strongest in Spa's middle sector

Hamilton reckons Mercedes strongest in Spa's middle sector

  • Published on 30 Aug 2020 12:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton reckons the team are not the strongest in the long first or third sectors on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, instead putting the team's strong performance down to how good the car performs in the middle sector.

Hamilton took the ninety-third pole position of his career for today's Belgian Grand Prix, beating teammate Valtteri Bottas by over a half a second.

Speaking after yesterday's qualifying session, Hamilton notes how other teams have been stronger than Mercedes over the weekend down the longer sectors, but believes the W11 is more suited to the twisty second sector.

He affirmed this by setting his pole lap not using a tow from another car, which most other teams opted to do during qualifying.

"Of course, there have been times where we had to get a tow," Hamilton explained.

"You have these three difficult sections, the straight line in the first section is pretty straight forward but getting the right wing level here is not so easy and as you can see some are really quick in the first and last sector but not as quick in the middle one.

"We are not the strongest in the first or the last I would say but the middle is really, really strong and for me it was my choice to go first or second ahead of Valtteri this weekend and I chose to go first to be out in the clean air and not worry about people being ahead of me."

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
264
2
Red Bull Racing
158
3
Racing Point
81
4
McLaren
68
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
59
7
Alpha Tauri
20
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,102
  • Podiums 87
  • Grand Prix 109
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar