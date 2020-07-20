user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton: F1 has to do a better job with equality messages

Hamilton: F1 has to do a better job with equality messages

  • Published on 20 Jul 2020 10:04
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 must collectively do more to improve the 'End Racism' message it sends during grand prix weekends.

On Sunday, drivers once more opted to show a sign of solidarity against injustice and inequality, with a brief gesture underneath the podium before the start of the race.

However, the process was messy, as several drivers were late and didn't know where to stand, before the display was quickly stopped with the start of the national anthem.

Hamilton took aim at Romain Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association. Hamilton says the Frenchman “doesn’t think it’s important to do. He’s one of them that thinks it was done once and that’s all we need to do.”

Hamilton added: "I tried to speak to him about what the problem is and it’s not going away and we have to continue to fight for equality.

Hamilton explained that he had been in private contact with Sebastian Vettel, who is also a director of the GPDA, who understands the importance of the matter.

“I think this time he [Grosjean] didn’t mention anything in the drivers’ briefing and neither did Sebastian,” he said. “Sebastian and I messaged each other and he stressed as did I the importance that we continue to do it.

“I think moving forwards we need to speak to Formula 1, they’ve got to do a better job.It was such a rush. Us getting out of the car, running over, quickly doing the knee, they need to do more.

“I don’t know why they’ve only done it for the first race, they did the start, they’ve not done it since then. They’ve come out saying they’re going to be fighting for diversity and end racism but they’re not giving us the platform to continue to do that. It’s all rushed.

"I think they can give us more time, so I’ll probably send an email over the next couple of days, and try and co-ordinate with them because they want to do it, I guess there’s not good enough communication.”

Some drivers have chosen not to take a knee, however Hamilton hopes by the final race of the year, all 20 drivers will have come around to the movement.

“With the other drivers, there’s not a lot I can do,” Hamilton said. "I gave a lot of energy in Austria to try and convince a couple of the drivers, and it’s a battle.

“But I think what’s important is the ones that are doing it, the understanding is fantastic. My dream is that one day the other drivers come around to it and if we get to the last race and we’re all kneeling down and showing that we are united, I think that would be beautiful.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,312

    Wow, way to backtalk Grosjean there.

    • + 0
    • Jul 20 2020 - 10:29
  • Dert38

    Posts: 303

    perstappen lmao wtf

    • + 0
    • Jul 20 2020 - 11:30
  • f1dave

    Posts: 765

    How about no displays one way or the other, just get in the cars and race.

    • + 1
    • Jul 20 2020 - 15:46

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,008
  • Podiums 83
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar