Winning the teams' title is better than the drivers', according to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes that winning the teams' title with Mercedes feels better than winning the drivers' title explaining his thinking.

Mercedes AMG F1 Team has clinched its seventh consecutive title in constructors' championship last week achieving an 1-2 at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with Hamilton being happy with his victory there as he reached 93 wins in Formula1.

The British driver is close to conquer his seventh driver title in Formula1 with three rounds remaining until the end of this season

Finally, the six-time world champion stated after the end of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that he would probably stop racing in Formula1 at the end of 2020 increasing the fans' suspense about his future in F1.

"It's a very strange sport in the sense that it is as team sport, but there are two championships and then there is an individual championship, but what is at the core our job is to deliver points and results for the team", Hamilton told to Motorsport.com.

"When you win a team championship, I think it's almost better than an individual because it's something you do collectively, with a large group of people.

"Whilst we are the ones standing on top of the podium, we are not above anybody. We are on the same level, we are all part of the chain links.

"You can tell that everyone is so happy when they get the constructors' title.

"When we do the Christmas party and we celebrate with everyone, everyone just knows that they did a remarkable job and that they have done something that nobody else has done before.

"That's cool to be a part of.

"Even if I was to stop today, that would be something that I would be able to share with that large group of people for the rest of my life."