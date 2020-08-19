user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton urges Pirelli for better tyres to appeal to fans

Hamilton urges Pirelli for better tyres to appeal to fans

  • Published on 19 Aug 2020 16:21
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has asked Pirelli to try and improve the tyres used by teams in F1 in order to allow better racing and appeal to fans.

Hamilton, who won Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, said about how the teams were forced to use the 2019-spec tyre after Pirelli's proposed 2020 tyre was rejected by teams.

He noted how the drivers do not be represented at meetings on how to improve tyres for the future gave him a reason to attend last year's meeting and explain his situation from a driver's representative.

Hamilton criticised the need for tyre management throughout the race on the current rubber, something which is impacting negatively on those watching the race.

Going into the new regulations for 2022, the six-time world champion urged the Italian company to create a better tyre that will allow drivers to push and race each other during a race and create better excitement for the fans.

“We really need to put a lot of pressure on Pirelli for the future,” Hamilton explained to Autosport. 

“They didn't, unfortunately, do a great job with a tyre at the end of last year, to develop the 2020 tyre. And so we had to carry over the same tyre from 2019 into this season.

“In the past when they made the target letter, the drivers were not a part of that discussion. And so that's why last year I went to the meeting in Paris, as part of representing the drivers. We want to help them make sure that they set the target letter correctly. It's not been done right for a long time.

“Moving forwards, they're probably not going to be able to do it for next year, but for 2022 we need a better tyre, we need a tyre that gives us more grip, better safety, and enables us to drive closer to cars and give you guys and the fans better racing.

“Right now, we're [doing] a serious amount of management. And I don't think that's what the fans want. That's not what a racing driver wants, to have to manage it behind a car, multiple seconds behind, because the tyres are not good enough.

“And so we want to help Pirelli to make a better tyre if they can. And that's obviously the question.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Pirelli
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,434

    Here we go again... I think the problem is in F1 as a whole deciding what they want the tyres to be. Pirelli could design soft tyres that can last an entire race, but F1 didn't want that. So Pirelli was pushed to deliver tyres that wear out more quickly.

    This tyres are not super high tech. It doesn't take a serious amount of development to increase longevity. In a way, F1 tyres as sub-optimal compared to what they could do in terms of performance and longevity.

    • + 0
    • Aug 19 2020 - 23:12

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
221
2
Red Bull Racing
135
3
Racing Point
78
4
McLaren
62
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
16
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,077
  • Podiums 86
  • Grand Prix 108
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar