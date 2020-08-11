user icon
Hamilton: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix struggles 'an unexpected challenge' for Mercedes

  • Published on 11 Aug 2020 12:02
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has explained how the struggles the team faced during Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix were an 'unexpected challenge'

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was able to pass both Mercedes for victory as both Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas endured a race-long hardship with blistering rear tyres.

Hamilton noted how the problems experienced by the team were completely opposite to those during the British Grand Prix a week ago, where both cars suffered front tyre blowouts in the closing laps of the race.

Speaking on the race, Hamilton was happy to be able to stay out and extend his second stint as it allowed him to pass Bottas for second in the later stages of the race but admitted he was worried of a repeat of the British Grand Prix.

The decision ultimately cost a potential victory but he affirmed the second pit stop was the right call, believing the pace from Verstappen's Red Bull would have denied him a win regardless.

"It was such a difficult race," Hamilton said.

"I mean, I love a challenge it was just an unexpected challenge and I think last race we had understeer and we were struggling with front tyres, blistering and running out.

"Then this weekend it was the complete opposite and there was nothing you could do. We were trying to go slower through the corners and it wouldn't work, so a real shock.

"Then I couldn't attack Valtteri and he was pulling away. In the second stint, I was really grateful that I was able to extend but I was thinking should I stay out.

"But I know now, I couldn't have matched Max's times and he would have caught me and the tyre might've blown out and if the rear goes that's a spin, crash in the wall so I think it was a good decision by the team."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

