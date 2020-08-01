user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton: One-second gap to rivals ‘doesn’t matter’ amid Bottas pressure

Hamilton: One-second gap to rivals ‘doesn’t matter’ amid Bottas pressure

  • Published on 01 Aug 2020 17:16
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has denied that he had an easy route to pole position for the British Grand Prix on Sunday, insisting teammate Valtteri Bottas was stiff competition for him.

At the end of Q3, Hamilton secured his 91st career pole position, beating Bottas by three-tenths of a second. Max Verstappen in third place was over a second behind.

Mercedes has been unchallenged this year, winning the opening three rounds of the season, with the gap to its rivals at Silverstone only further highlighting its advantage in modern Formula 1.

However, Hamilton says his route to pole position for his home race was not easy, with Bottas pushing him throughout the weekend.

“Ultimately, obviously there's a relatively big gap between us and third place. But it doesn't matter at the end of the day, Valtteri is pushing me right to the end, to the limit,” Hamilton said.

“He's been doing such a fantastic job all weekend, I made some changes coming into qualifying and it was worse... so it was a real struggle out there.

“This track is just awesome, with a gust of wind you have a headwind, tailwind, crosswind at different parts of the circuit. So it's like juggling balls on a moving plate at high speed.”

Hamilton suffered a scare during qualifying as on his opening hot lap in Q2, he spun on the exit of Luffield, which resulted in a red flag due to the gravel he spat onto the surface.

The six-time world champion says he managed to compose himself ahead of Q3 and set two clean laps to make sure of pole position.

“Obviously we had that spin,” Hamilton said. “Qualifying is all about confidence and building. Damn, I had that spin, I was already down in the first section every lap and I don't know how, some deep breaths, I managed to compose myself.

“Q3 started off the right way, it still wasn't perfect, the first lap, but it still was a really clean lap, and the second one even better. It never gets old, that's for sure.”

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 480

    Awesome battle to be 1st or 2nd. Anyway, let’s all play attention to the real race behind the Mercs. That should be a good race.

    • + 0
    • Aug 1 2020 - 21:18

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,008
  • Podiums 83
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar