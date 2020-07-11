user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton delighted with pole despite 'incredibly difficult' qualifying

Hamilton delighted with pole despite 'incredibly difficult' qualifying

  • Published on 11 Jul 2020 20:12
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton expressed his delight with taken pole position for Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix, despite the session being inflicted with rain.

Hamilton, who has taken his third pole at the Red Bull Ring and his first pole since 2016, spoke after qualifying of his struggles with aquaplaining as the rain worsened throughout the duration of Q3.

"Honestly I am, what a tricky day," Hamilton explained.

"The weather was obviously incredibly difficult for all of us and a lot of the time you can see where you're going. I had one big moment the lap before the last, a big aquaplane which definitely had my heart in my mouth. I was able to improve on the next lap nice and clean and I love these days.

Happy to be on pole despite difficult practice sessions

Hamilton also commented on yesterday's practice sessions, where he revealed that he hit problems during free practice two, but the team was able to resolve the issues overnight.

Hamilton was confident that today's practice session would have gone smoother had the circuit been day and the session went ahead, but that he was happy with the result and being able to start on pole position for tomorrow's race.

"Yesterday was a difficult day," Hamilton added.

"It started well in P1 but then P2 there was an issue for us and we discovered it overnight and [it was] nothing major. I think today would have been better for us had it been dry but I am grateful for the rain

"I heard tomorrow is going to be a much sunnier day but I think we are prepared for both conditions and that's where I want to start. I'm glad it was a trouble-free session and I didn't make any mistakes so that's always a positive."

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,957
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 103
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar