Verstappen stands by Spanish GP radio comments

Verstappen stands by Spanish GP radio comments

  • Published on 17 Aug 2020 09:23
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has opened up on the comments he made to his team over the radio during Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Verstappen managed to jump second-placed Valtteri Bottas off the line and get around the Mercedes to secure second on the first lap, holding on to the position to take the runner-up spot at the end of the race.

However, Verstappen made comments during the race to engineer Simon Rennie, telling the team they should stop focusing on leader Hamilton and focus more on their own strategy.

After the race, Verstappen backed his comments, explaining how he was struggling during his first stint on the soft tyres and opted to pit, which the team wanted him to stay out to try and keep with the pace of the lead Mercedes.

"I think the first stint I was struggling with my tyres a bit," Verstappen explained.

"And then I think we shouldn't really look too much to the Mercedes cars, we should do our strategy first. Anyway, from there we pitted and we got on to the medium tyre.

"Basically from there it was fine, I mean I was slower than Lewis but I could keep Valtteri behind so everything was working well."

Towards the end of the race, Verstappen told his team he could feel less power in the engine, leading to speculation that there was something wrong with the Honda power unit in the back of the Red Bull.

However, Verstappen clarified the comments after the race, saying himself and the team were trying different modes and switches on the wheel for the power unit, and simply switched down to one that provided less power.

"Yeah we were trying a few things with the switches," Verstappen said.

"I said this feels like I have a bit less power so I just went back on it and it was all good."

Replies (2)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,421

    I don't blame him, he's doing what he can with what he's got, but RB needs more of everything.

    • + 1
    • Aug 17 2020 - 12:20
  • Dert38

    Posts: 328

    Yes Honda gives only one competitive car and not always, but at least at time we have Verstappen with cheaty engine XD

    • + 0
    • Aug 17 2020 - 13:30

show sidebar