user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton: Leading the race from first lap 'different kind of challenge'

Hamilton: Leading the race from first lap 'different kind of challenge'

  • Published on 19 Jul 2020 18:15
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Lewis Hamilton has credited the Mercedes team after taking his eighth victory at the Hungaroring earlier this afternoon in a race which he led every lap, calling it a 'different kind of challenge.'

Hamilton's eighth victory at the circuit matches Michael Schumacher's tally of eight wins at a single track with the seven-time champion having taken eight victories at Magny-Cours during his time at Benetton and Ferrari.

The victory also puts Hamiton within five victories of Schumacher's record of 91 and two away from his podium record of 155 in a season where he could also match Schumacher's world title record of seven championships. 

Hamilton explained that despite the extensive lead to second-placed Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race allowing him to make a pit stop for new tyres, he still needed to push to reclaim the fastest lap and extra point from teammate Valtteri Bottas.

He also said that leading the race from start to finish was a challenge in its own way, and one that he needed to stay alert for throughout the whole race.

"Believe it or not, it was still pushing out there in the end," Hamilton said after the race.

"Particularly for the fastest lap but for the management. I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone back home at the factory, even more at the engine department at [Mercedes] HPP. Those guys have done such a fantastic job for developing and improving this year as well.

"Honestly, it was one of my favourite races to have raced. Whilst I was on my own for the race, it was just a different kind of challenge and of course, we had great pace but it couldn't have been without those guys working.

"Great pit stops, great strategies and right at the end there, it was perfect to get on the right tyre and get the extra point."

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Michael Schumacher Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,370

    That was a cakewalk. I get he needs to say all those things but Mercedes was just cruising at the front utterly unchallenged

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 18:25
  • MarkZ

    Posts: 24

    How can he say race when he didn't have to race anyone!

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2020 - 19:14

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 2,008
  • Podiums 83
  • Grand Prix 105
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar