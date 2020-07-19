Hamilton: Leading the race from first lap 'different kind of challenge'

Lewis Hamilton has credited the Mercedes team after taking his eighth victory at the Hungaroring earlier this afternoon in a race which he led every lap, calling it a 'different kind of challenge.'

Hamilton's eighth victory at the circuit matches Michael Schumacher's tally of eight wins at a single track with the seven-time champion having taken eight victories at Magny-Cours during his time at Benetton and Ferrari.

The victory also puts Hamiton within five victories of Schumacher's record of 91 and two away from his podium record of 155 in a season where he could also match Schumacher's world title record of seven championships.

Hamilton explained that despite the extensive lead to second-placed Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the race allowing him to make a pit stop for new tyres, he still needed to push to reclaim the fastest lap and extra point from teammate Valtteri Bottas.

He also said that leading the race from start to finish was a challenge in its own way, and one that he needed to stay alert for throughout the whole race.

"Believe it or not, it was still pushing out there in the end," Hamilton said after the race.

"Particularly for the fastest lap but for the management. I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone back home at the factory, even more at the engine department at [Mercedes] HPP. Those guys have done such a fantastic job for developing and improving this year as well.

"Honestly, it was one of my favourite races to have raced. Whilst I was on my own for the race, it was just a different kind of challenge and of course, we had great pace but it couldn't have been without those guys working.

"Great pit stops, great strategies and right at the end there, it was perfect to get on the right tyre and get the extra point."