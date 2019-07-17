user icon
icon

link-icon
Horner hails Gasly after strong finish at Silverstone

Horner hails Gasly after strong finish at Silverstone

  • Published on 17 Jul 2019 11:27
  • comments 10
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hailed the performance of their driver Pierre Gasly after he finished fourth in Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Gasly showed improved form but was disappointed to not achieve a podium finish.

The good result has come off the back of a string of bad performances since the Frenchman's promotion to Red Bull at the season, such as qualifying only 17th in the opening round in Melbourne and more recently being lapped by teammate Max Verstappen in Austria.

"I think Pierre has done a very good job all weekend I think, and I think compared to the race in Austria, which really was a tough weekend for him, I think coming here, just focussing on what he's doing and going back to basics, he's been like a different driver all weekend." Horner said.

"From the first session he has been competitive, he built on that in P2 and through all three elements of qualifying he's been competitive and even the race here.

“He passed Vettel early on in the race and he was racing hard with Leclerc. I thought he drove very well today."

Gasly topped the time sheets for the first time in his F1 career during Friday's first practice session, going on to qualify fifth and ahead of Ferrari's Vettel for the race.

The former Toro Rosso driver also impressed when he pulled a daring move on Vettel around the outside of the Village corner to retake back the fifth place he lost out to the German driver off the line.

"I think his approach to the weekend definitely helped," Horner added. "He's just turned up here and has been competitive."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (10)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,496

    And here is where I, pr**k as I am, barge in and say "it was a good finish compared to the grid, but compared to his team mate he is still underperforming, and that is what counts IMO."

    • + 2
    • Jul 17 2019 - 11:55
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,037

      I think that saying he's underperforming relative to his teammate doesn't do justice to the mediocrity, because Max is at least a top 3 driver.

      Gasly did perform better, but this kind of performance would be viewed as average if it were any other previous Red Bull driver in the past 5 years. Horner is right in praising him though, hopefully Gasly does turn a corner. I definitely didn't think he was this bad last year. As much as I despise him personally because he's a pompous prick, I hate seeing Max unchallenged and Red Bull unable to fight Ferrari with too cars

      • + 0
      • Jul 17 2019 - 17:22
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,496

      I might need to adjust my comment a bit: I don't expect him to be on par with Max. But I do think it's fair to say that after this many races, he still isn't close enough.

      • + 0
      • Jul 18 2019 - 05:05
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 165

    Horner had to do it. They were bashing him (deservly) after each poor race so right now they had to praise him, which is fine but the race wasn't that brilliant. Hopefully he will carry on.

    • + 0
    • Jul 17 2019 - 13:41
  • f1ski

    Posts: 539

    Calle have you ever raced? The pressure to be as fast as your teammate who has the ability to drive the car one position faster than it is capable is difficult. It requires not a reactive but predictive style of driving to compensate for its deficiencies . Hamilton Ricciardo and Alonso can do this vettel I think can not. Add the pressure to the equation and he over drive the car and now he is passed by a lower car. He is doing a great job
    Currently he is a number two not expected to hear number one. A barrechelo Massa or a Webber great drivers not champioms

    • + 0
    • Jul 17 2019 - 15:03
    • boudy

      Posts: 1,162

      Gasly is not a number two driver within the team, he is so because of his lack of performance. To be able to come close or even beat verstappen takes serious skill. In Silverstone Gasly had the same material as Verstappen however he still lost 0.4 seconds in qualifying. The had a similar strategy yet Verstappen was on his way to getting third or second.

      Regarding driving style, Verstappens is far being reactive his car placement before turn entry allows him to have more time to sort issues versus someone like Sainz. I believe that Gasly is copying the settings from Verstappens car which says a lot, it affectively means that Gasly is able to setup his car that allows him to the speed that the team requires.

      Gasly is a good driver, but should a good driver be in an RBH? I am with Calle on this. He's underperforming.

      • + 0
      • Jul 17 2019 - 16:31
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,018

      It's difficult because it's F1. Marko's ego is the only thing keeping the better driver Kvyat out of the Red Bull car. Red Bull doesn't want a number 2 they want two number 1s.

      • + 0
      • Jul 17 2019 - 21:36
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,496

      Not professionally, no. But here is the thing: I don't have to, since you, whether you like it or not, will always be compared to your contemporaries in any trade, it's up to you to remain cool and do your thing. And even so, I wouldn't have to relate to imagine it's hard. But that is kinda a thing you need to have mastered once you take the step up to F1. The crop of the crop is racing up here, if you cannot keep cool you won't race anyone. As for if he is a Massa: I'd disagree. Massa could actively race his team mate and keep close, Max can do loops and bounds around Gasly midrace.

      • + 0
      • Jul 18 2019 - 05:10
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,018

    It's funny how when watching the race you knew up and down the field who was going to go for it, or was the hunter, and who was being hunted, not necessarily the better driver. Gasley always felt like he was goes going to be on the losing side of the battle. His saving grace was the Ver's car had damage and everybody went into autopilot mode after the crash.

    • + 1
    • Jul 17 2019 - 21:32
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,066

    Gasly performed unusually better in this track. His Quali, and his gap to the team mate. It may not be better than that of Verstappen. But, it almost looked as if he unlocked something in him/car.

    • + 0
    • Jul 18 2019 - 00:20

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
Pierre Gasly
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 106
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 45
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Rouen, France
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar