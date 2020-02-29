user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Gasly praises Honda for 'impressive' improvements and reliability

Gasly praises Honda for 'impressive' improvements and reliability

  • Published on 29 Feb 2020 10:19
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Pierre Gasly has expressed his happiness with the progress of the Honda power unit, claiming the Japanese supplier has made yet another step up with its power unit performance.

The Alpha Tauri driver also stated how impressed he has been by the current reliability of the power unit, revealing the team has completed all five of the six days so far on the single unit.

Gasly noted how Honda managed to make such a step throughout last season and again found even more improvement with the 2020 power unit.

"I think they are pushing as always," Gasly said. "Like last year they made a big step and again this year it's better again than last year. Reliability we really didn't have an issue during the whole two weeks.

"It's quite impressive, I don't want to say much because that's when you get all the shit but it's really great so we are really happy."

Overall package 'slightly better' than STR14

When asked if he found much of a change from last year's car, Gasly said he found the AT01 slightly better than last season's Toro Rosso STR14.

Gasly told reporters that he didn't find anything with the car that is performing worse than last season but didn't find anything that was believed to be a massive improvement.

He did reveal however that he is sure there is yet more pace to come from the car during Friday's final session and that the team will be focusing on further improvement before the season opener in Melbourne in three weeks' time.

"It's always difficult to put a number but the overall feeling is that I kind of feel similar than last year in the car," Gasly added. "I think its a little improvement, there's nothing way better or way worse but I think the overall package is slightly better."

F1 News Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri Honda
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Pierre Gasly 10
Pierre Gasly
  • Team Toro Rosso
  • Points 124
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 47
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Feb 7 1996 (24)
  • Place of b. Rouen, FR
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Alpha Tauri
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar