Gasly's home robbed and ransacked during Spanish Grand Prix

Gasly's home robbed and ransacked during Spanish Grand Prix

  • Published on 18 Aug 2020 15:03
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly has revealed his home has been robbed and ransacked while he was in Barcelona competing in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

The Frenchman, who currently lives in Normandy, announced on his Instagram and Facebook pages Monday evening his house had been broken into while he was in Barcelona.

Gasly, who was pleased with his ninth-place finish during Sunday's race, called the criminals"really worthless, disrespectful and contemptible" in the post.

Gasly said a number of personal items had been lifted from his home, such as several BRM and TAG Heuer watches, some of which had personal engravemts, as well as a number of his racing helmets.  

He also confirmed a number of clothes, items of jewellery and sunglasses has been snatched on the raid.

In the post, he appealed to anybody who could get in touch through his social media on the information of these items or their location.

 

F1 News Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri
Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

