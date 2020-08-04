Gasly: British GP ‘one of my best races’

Pierre Gasly says he enjoyed one of his best races in F1 at Silverstone on Sunday, as he battled his way to seventh place at the British Grand Prix.

The Frenchman failed to advance into Q3 on Saturday and took the race start from 11th on the grid. After a flurry of pit stops that were taken under a safety car deployed following a major crash for Galy's teammate Daniil Kvyat, the AlphaTuari driver found himself running in 13th.

Gasly managed to pass Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll to take ninth place, before late punctures for Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz boosted him up two positions.

“I loved that race, [it was] probably one of the best from my side,” Gasly said. “It was really tough, I tried to do everything to stay with the group ahead of us with the Renault, the Racing Point and the Ferrari.

“I must say the battles that I had were really nice, really enjoyable. I manage to pass Seb, Lance and it was tight. But that's why I love racing. I must say, it was a great race for us.”

Gasly currently sits 12th in the drivers' standings, picking up his second top-ten finish of 2020 at Silverstone. The 24-year-old says that AlphaTauri understood some points were possible but asserts he had to battle hard in order to achieve them.

“We didn't expect to finish P7,” Gasly commented. “We knew we could potentially score points, especially after the safety car, it didn't really play into our hands. Then we were P12 and we had to fight our way through.

“I'm feeling comfortable, we know what we need to improve. But today we can be happy with our job and hopefully we can take a step forward in the coming weeks.”

F1 remains in Silverstone for a second race weekend, which will be titled the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.