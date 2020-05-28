Gasly and Vergne to race together at Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

Pierre Gasly has become the third current Formula 1 driver to sign up to the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans next month.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Max Verstappen and Lando Norris would form half of Team Redline's line-up, driving the LMP2 #20 ORECA 07.

Gasly will compete alongside former F1 driver Jean-Eric Vergne for Veloce Esports, with Jarno Opmeer and Isaac Gillissen completing the line-up, driving the #24 LMP2 entry.

The race will take place on June 13-14, the date originally set for the real-life race, before it was rescheduled to September 19-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of other successful racing drivers have been confirmed for the race, including Antonio Felix da Costa and Felix Rosenqvist, who will compete for Team Redline.

F1 veterans Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella will compete in the GTE class, while three-time Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer will field a Porsche entry alongside fellow Le Mans victor Neel Jani.