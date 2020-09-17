user icon
Kvyat 'very happy' to score points with seventh at Mugello

  • Published on 17 Sep 2020 11:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat was 'very happy' to come through and score points during Sunday's chaotic Tuscan Grand Prix, coming home to take the chequered flag in seventh place.

Kvyat was left as the sole AlphaTauri in the race after a first-lap collision between multiple drivers left teammate Pierre Gasly, winner of the previous round in Monza, stranded in the gravel and out of the race.

The Russian driver was also able to stay clear of any danger during the safety car restart on lap six, in which a coming together on the straight between a number of cars left a further four drivers out of the running.

Kvyat managed to keep his AlphaTauri in the points throughout the race despite two red flags, and crossed the line to take his second consecutive points finish.

“It was a very difficult race today, both physically and mentally, so I think we can quite proudly say as a team we didn’t make any mistakes, which is great,” Kvyat said after the race. 

“It was important for us to get some good points, so I’m happy with the result and I’m pleased with my driving.

“The team did a great job in difficult circumstances during the two red flags, and our strategy calls today were the right choices. There was a lot of mess behind us, but in front, it was quite stable, so P7 was a very good result and we took some more points to close the gap in the championship.”

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

