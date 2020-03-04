Formula 1 launches the official F1 magazine

Formula 1 has announced the launch of its official magazine, which will be released on a monthly basis.
The first edition of the magazine previews the 2020 Formula 1 season, which will be the 70th campaign since the start of the world championship in 1950.
F1 says the magazine will be “the go-to-guide for what’s happening in the world of Formula 1” as it covers the sport to ensure the publication is accessible from the newcomer to the veteran fan.
Issue one contains an exclusive interview with Ross Brawn, F1’s Managing Director of Motorsports and F1’s Technical Director Pat Symonds answers questions from fans, while there will be a variety of content from other F1 experts.
Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen will also provide a monthly column for the magazine as he tackles his sixth season in the sport.
“We can’t wait for the new season to start and the first issue of the new Official Formula 1 Magazine will be the perfect guide to another brilliant year of racing,” said editor James Roberts.
“This new monthly magazine will become a must-read for every avid Formula 1 fan.”
The 2020 F1 season will kick off in just over a weeks' time in Melbourne.
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (7)Login to reply
JuJuHound
Posts: 230
So this is the reason why F1 Racing magazine is changing the name to GP Racing
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,210
Interesting I didn't know that
calle.itw
Posts: 7,962
And maybe also why f1today was changed to gptoday
JuJuHound
Posts: 230
Haha :D
Bilstar
Posts: 20
What year is it?
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,190
Haha. It makes no sense to persue this path. Liberty media took the playbook of NBA, NFL and using it on F1, which probably needs adjustments given we are in 2020. I agree with 1. More social media coverage 2. Own streaming 3. US expansion 4. Deals with streaming sites. But, a magazine is a poor financial choice in 2020.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,962
"Agnes, 'tis t'irty years tew laite fer t'at!"
Nah, jokes aside, I'll probably read it.