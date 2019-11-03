user icon
icon

link-icon
Grosjean admits NASCAR switch not an option after stock car test

Grosjean admits NASCAR switch not an option after stock car test

  • Published on 03 Nov 2019 09:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Haas F1 driver Romain Grosjean has revealed that he does not believe he wants a full time career in NASCAR after a test at the Circuit of the Americas last Thursday.

Grosjean, along with teammate Kevin Magnussen, were given the opportunity to test a Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang stock car. 

Three time NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the number 14 Mustang Tony Stewart was on hand to help the drivers get to grips with the car.

Stewart previously partnered with Magnussen last year, as he taught the Dane how to race a 750 horsepower sprint car, with Magnussen crediting Stewart for how quick he learned to manage the car.

"Yeah it was pretty good," Grosjean said. "It was a lot of fun and obviously jumping in a Formula 1 car this morning there was a lot of grip, but yesterday was a really good experience.

"Having Tony Stewart  taking you for a ride, and then having Kevin and myself going in we really enjoyed ourselves. Obviously it's a very different story and you had about two hundred metres of braking zones but there is some good overtaking because braking is very long."

After the test, Grosjean was asked whether he taught a possible NASCAR career in the future could be on the cards, but the French driver admitted his dislike of oval circuits would not make the switch an option.

However, he did not rule out a one-off appearance, saying that he would be down for a chance to race on a road circuit, which NASCAR also races on, if an opportunity arose.

"No, not long term," Grosjean explained. "I don't want to do ovals. I've been clear, I'm probably scared. It's not really appealing to me and I'm scared of ovals so I guess also it's something I haven't specially trained for. Doing a road course though, why not?"

 

Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 99
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,812 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar