Magnussen: Race long brake problems led to disc explosion

In what was another disappointing race for Haas at the team's home grand prix in Texas on Sunday, Kevin Magnussen has confirmed a brake failure put paid to his race on the penultimate lap of the grand prix.

Magnussen retreated to the gravel trap on the outside of turn fifteen as he struggled to slow the car, bringing out a yellow flag on the last two laps of the race.

Magnussen has admitted that he was suffering with brake problems all race, but nothing wrong could be found by the team until the brake disc exploded two laps from the chequered flag, allowing Magnussen to join Robert Kubica and Sebastian Vettel as the race's retirements.

"I had a long pedal the whole race," Magnussen said. "I was asking them to look but they couldn't see anything. Temperatures were alright so I just continued and the disc exploded.

Despite a positive opening lap, Magnussen said he knew with the way he was struggling with the tyres that he could not hold on to the places he made up on the opening laps and admitted he felt 'hopeless' to try and fight the cars around him.

"I think I was ninth for some laps and I even overtook a Red Bull which was good. It was miserably out of position and fell back. I kind of knew after a few laps that it was not going to last because the tyres were cooked in my attempt to stay in position, the tyres just die.

"You really need to manage the tyres for it to settle and I can't do that or they will just overtake me anyway so it's hopeless. Not in terms of our situation, it's just a hopeless job to try to hang on to my position."