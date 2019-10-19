user icon
icon

link-icon
Grosjean laments missing race pace from VF-19 in Japan

Grosjean laments missing race pace from VF-19 in Japan

  • Published on 19 Oct 2019 10:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Haas driver Romain Grosjean has spoken of the poor race pace that the team once again suffered in Japan from the team's 2019 car, the VF-19.

Grosjean told of how he had a poor start and fell behind his teammate, Kevin Magnussen, who had initially started the race from last on the grid, and spoke of how a one-stop strategy really showed the true race pace of the car during  last Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix

"Not as good as went wanted today, the start was terrible and I don't know why," Grosjean said after the race.

"I don't know why but I was behind Kevin at Turn 1, so shows how bad it was. Then from that it was very hard to recover. We tried to push hard. We fitted the hard tyre to try and do the one-stop race here.

"Honestly, I had two good overtakes here on Russell and Giovinazzi around the outside of turn one both times and that was the highlight of my race.

"After that it was just managing tyres but we just didn't have the pace in the race. It was a bit of a shame but at least we can work and see which race next will be a good race for us."

Despite the team's underperforming results so far this year, Grosjean, who is confirmed to be racing for the team next season, believes that the team can bounce back and even the balance between qualifying and race pace on next season's car.

"Unfortunately I think it was a bit of a mirror from Friday, when we saw our race pace was not so good," Grosjean added.

"We over-delivered in quali which we tend to do most of the time and then in the race it's harder. But with luck and everything we will try to come back stronger and look forward to next year." 

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, FR
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,672 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar