user icon
icon

link-icon
Magnussen: Embarrasing qualifying crash showed everyone 'what not to do'

Magnussen: Embarrasing qualifying crash showed everyone 'what not to do'

  • Published on 16 Oct 2019 11:27
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

A downbeat Kevin Magnussen called his accident in Sunday morning's qualifying 'embarrassing' and that he showed everybody there 'what not to do' in the windy conditions.

Magnussen was caught out by a gust of wind coming out of the final corner during his first run in Q1 which saw his Haas spin off into the barriers, a similar fate to what Williams' Robert Kubica also suffered in the same session.

"I went on the power and went on full throttle and just spun around," Magnussen said. "It was unfortunate and quite embarrassing really but you know shit happens.

"I just didn't expect to get such a gust of wind there right on the tail, so I suppose I showed everyone what not to do.

"Started last and got up to P12 which I was fairly happy about, and everything just went south from there. It's not like previous races where we have been hopeless with whatever, but we just didn't hook it up with the pit stops and the strategy."

Thanks to qualifying being cancelled on Saturday due to the threat of Typhoon Hagibis hitting the circuit, Magnussen spoke of how he enjoyed the experience of having both qualifying and the race on the same day, a feat that happened previously in Japan during the 2004 and 2010 Grands Prix.

Magnussen spoke of how he felt that it was proof that F1 could look at introducing both sessions on the same day in the future as a means of shortening the overall weekend and that it would help to make a more interesting weekend for the drivers and fans.

"Yeah absolutely, it's been a really fun day," Magnussen commented. "I think it was very interesting and very intense. I would love to see this become the way in the future."

MORESteiner: F1 must experiment with new formats but admit when things go wrong

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DK Kevin Magnussen 20
Kevin Magnussen
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 102
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 80
  • Country Denmark
  • Date of b. Oct 5 1992 (27)
  • Place of b. Roskilde, Denmark
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,672 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar