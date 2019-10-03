Apr 8 2019Album
Romain Grosjean has revealed that he was informed in 2014 that the Lotus E22 could challenge for the world championship. The 2014 season was Grosjean's penultimate year wit...
Nico Hulkenberg says a Grand Prix Sunday that features a "crazy" race or "favourable conditions" in 2019 could see him step onto the podium for the...
Romain Grosjean believes that no driver outside of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull will get a chance of winning a race until at least the 2021 season. The gap between the top th...
Daniel Ricciardo says he is aiming to bring Renault to "the next level" in Formula 1. The Australian announced in August last year that he would be joining the Enstone...
Five stories, five drivers and five life-threatening situations. All five drivers have continued their career after a major accident. All five have won Grands Prix after their a...
Karun Chandhok has rejoined the Sky Sports F1 team after spending three years with Channel 4. The Indian worked as a pitlane reporter on Sky Sports from 2012 to 2014 after compe...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that the battle for the 2018 constructors championship was the toughest its faced in F1. The Silver Arrows wrppaed up its fifth consecutive ch...
Two weeks after Lewis Hamilton wrapped up his drivers' title in Mexico, Mercedes has clinched its fifth consecutive constructors' champion in Brazil. The two Silver Arro...
Romain Grosjean has conceded that something is not quite working between Haas and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. In its three year history as a Formula 1 team, Haas has suffe...
Kimi Raikkonen says that victory at the US Grand Prix is "not a big deal". The Iceman took his first victory since he came home to win the Australian Grand Prix in 201...
McLaren has announced that Coca-Cola has joined the team as a sponsor for the remainder of the 2018 season. It will mark the first time a Coca-Cola logo has been on an F1 ...
Romain Grosjean says he never worried about losing his 2019 seat after rumours he would be replaced at Haas. The Frenchman had a tough start to the season, failing to score in t...
Romain Grosjean has revealed that he nearly walked away from motorsport at the end of the 2009 season to follow his passion of cooking. The Frenchman was drafted in to replace&n...
Romain Grosjean has compared his 2018 form to that of Novak Djokovic in tennis. The Frenchman has had a mixed year so far this season, failing to score points in the opening nin...
Romain Grosjean is confident that he can secure a long-term future in Formula 1. The 32-year-old has had a mixed season so far in 2018, failing to score in the opening eigh...
Nico Hulkenberg has lashed out at Romain Grosjean following their collision on the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix. Grosjean lost control of his Haas through Turn 3&n...
Romain Grosjean says that he hopes Formula 1 pit stops remain untouched, as he feels it adds to the excitement of the show. During the first three weekends of the 2018 F1 season...
Spanish racer Carmen Jorda has confirmed on social media that she will be testing in Formula E for the first time this weekend in Mexico. The former Lotus and Renault ...
Renault is the latest team to announce the date it will launch its new car, the R.S 18. The upcoming season will be the French manufacturer's third since taking over Lotus a...
Renault's managing director Cyril Abiteboul says that the team's three-year construction phase will come to end in 2018. Before the commencement of the 2016 season,...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that his team has proved a new company can avoid embarrassment when entering Formula 1. The American squad completed its sophomore ...
A Spanish motor racing official has defended controversial figure Carmen Jorda. Renault F1 ambassador Jorda, an advocate of an all-female F1 series, was criticised as the FIA ap...
Despite a successful first year at Renault, Nico Hulkenberg says that the team has much more work to do if it wants to challenge the front-runners. 2017 was Renault's second...
Alfa Romeo Sauber has confirmed that Formula 2 champion Charles Leclerc and current driver Marcus Ericsson will drive for the team next season. The announcement came Alfa Romeo&...
With just one race left to run in the 2017 Formula 1 season, Romain Grosjean says that he will give it his all in Abu Dhabi next weekend. Haas sit eighth in the constructors'...
Kevin Magnussen says that the 2017 Formula 1 season has been his favourite so far, claiming it is the one he has had the most fun in. Magnussen joined F1 back in 2014 with McLar...
Renault Technical Director Nick Chester has revealed that the Enstone-based squad are building a completely new car for the 2018 season. The French team returned as a const...
Robert Kubica believes that it is now less likely he will make a full-time comeback in 2018. The Polish driver was in contention for a Renault seat next season, before the Frenc...
Robert Kubica is remaining confident and positive over his chances of returning to F1 next season. The Pole has been eyeing up a seat at Renault with the team returning the...
Haas has once again changed the livery on the V.F 17. Earlier this year at the Monaco Grand Prix, the American team got rid of the colour red on the front nose, replacing it wit...
Ferrari has confirmed that Kimi Raikkonen will remain with the team for the 2018 season. The Finn's contract was set to expire at the end of the season, as he is currently h...
Haas team owner Gene Haas says that the gap from the midfield pack to the top teams is so huge, nobody but the front-runners stands a chance of winning a race. This year, Merced...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that Formula E has the potential to become a serious motorsport player in the future. This comes after Mercedes' announcement that the...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner wants to sit down with driver Romain Grosjean and talk about the Halo. The Frenchman has been a high critic of the device, as has teammate K...
Oliver Rowland will get another taste of a Formula 1 car next month when he drives the Lotus E20 at Assen for the Gamma Racing Days event. It will not be the first time the...
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg believes that the Hungaroring is the best track for Kubica to be tested at. After the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, Kubica will get a taste of...
At F1Today, we continue to look at memorable races ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring. Today, we look at the 1986 event which was the firs...
Robert Kubica is confident that he can drive a 2017 car as he attempts to return full-time to Formula 1. The Pole is rumoured to be set for a test in a 2017 car, following the H...
Steve Nielsen has been appointed the role of Formula 1 sporting director and will report directly to Ross Brawn. Nielsen will officially take up his position on August 1st, work...
Robert Kubica has tested Renault's simulator, driving the RS17. The Pole is attempting a comeback to Formula 1 after pulling from the sport due to an injury in 2011. Ku...
Romain Grosjean believes that electric components in his 2013 car caused him to miss out on a Ferrari seat for the 2014 season. Kimi Raikkonen was given the seat alongside Ferna...
At F1Today we continue to look at memorable and historic races ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Today, we look at the 1970 race which m...
Robert Kubica could be on the verge of a new Formula 1 deal, as he states he has 80 to 90 percent chance of making a full-time return to the pinnacle of motorsport. The Pole dri...
Robert Kubica will once again step in behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car as Renault has granted the Pole another opportunity to test. Kubica drove an F1 car for the first time ...
Cyril Abiteboul has played down suggestions that Renault will spring a surprise with its 2018 package and leap up the pecking order, The French team is in its second year as a m...
Robert Kubica says that he is hoping that more test sessions in a Formula 1 car will arise soon so he can get the chance to prove himself. At the start of June, the Pole set 115...
Renault has played down the swirling rumours that Robert Kubica could return to the wheel of a Formula 1 car this year at the Italian Grand Prix, replacing Jolyon Palmer in the ...
Renault has said that it is possible that Robert Kubica could make future test appearances. The Pole tested the Lotus E20 in Valencia this week and afterwards confirmed that he ...
Lewis Hamilton has hailed his qualifying lap as a "sexy lap" as the Brit claimed his 65th career pole position. The three-time world champion out-paced his championshi...
Robert Kubica appears to be serious about a potential return to F1. That is the claim of Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport, following the former F1 driver's surprise Renau...
The Canadain GP weekend is almost upon us, and we continue our look back at some of the most memorable races from Canada. Today, it's the 1991 Canadian Grand ...
Robert Kubica admits that his return to the cockpit of a Formula 1 car was emotional, as the Pole took the Lotus E20 around Valencia yesterday. The 32-year-old set 115 laps and ...
Robert Kubica completed 115 laps in Valencia in a private test today, sparking suggestions that he could be on for a full-time return. The test marks the first time since his 20...
As we enter race week, F1Today will be looking back at some of the most memorable Grand Prix that have been held in Canada. Today, we look at the famous race from 1978. 1978 Ca...
Following a recent report from Polish publication Sportowe Fakty, former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica, is set to return to F1 behind the wheel of the Lotus E20. The Lotus E20...
This year marks forty years since Renault entered Formula 1 as a constructor. The team debuted in 1977 with the RS01, driven by Jean-Pierre Jabouille. They competed right u...
Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul has admitted that Jolyon Palmer's future at Renault is not secure as the Brit continues to struggle. Palmer joined Renault at the start of...
Lewis Hamilton says that matching Ayrton Senna's feat of 65 career pole positions would be unreal. The Brit will match the Brazilian's record tomorrow afternoon if he ca...
Watch this fantastic clip from BarryDennen12 on YouTube who has added James Hunt's commentary that doesn't beat around the bush to Pastor Maldonado's on-track m...
Pastor Maldonado has revealed that he had a chance to race in Formula 1 in 2017 but turned the seat down due to it not being a competitive one. Prior to the 2016 season, the Ven...
Esteban Ocon has not forgotten the commitment his parents made for his career, stating that sometimes things were not so easy. The Frenchman spent much of his childhood in ...
Former Renault boss Frederic Vasseur says the French works team is performing well in 2017. On paper, the black and yellow-coloured team appears to be struggling in its second y...
Alain Prost says that he is happy with his role at the Renault F1 team, relishing the chance to help the French manufacturer return to the front of the grid. Prost was announced...
Renault thinks it is a solid bet to head the F1 midfield in 2017. The French works team had a bad 2016 in the wake of the Lotus takeover, but technical boss Alan Permane said at...
Former Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will take part in testing for Formula 2 squad Campos, in a bid to earn a full race seat for the 2017 season. Pre-season testing for Formula...
The motorsport world is in mourning this weekend as the news of the passing of British motorcycle and car racer John Surtees filtered through on Friday afternoon. The...
Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he has no regrets over his move to Renault, despite a seat opening up over the winter at front runners Mercedes. Hulkenberg announced tha...
Jolyon Palmer has said that he is pleasantly surprised after the first pre-season test, finishing the week with both drivers inside the top 10. Renault will be competing in thei...
Alex Albon will take the final seat at ART for the 2017 season, graduating from the GP3 squad where he finished runner-up in 2016. Albon has an impressive junior record, winnin...
