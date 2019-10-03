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Lotus F1

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Lotus F1

GB Lotus F1

  • Team name Lotus F1
  • Base Enstone, United Kingdom
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 2012
  • Podiums 3
  • World Championship -
  • Pole positions 0
  • Fastest race laps -

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  • Driver
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