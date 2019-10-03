user icon
Grosjean was told Lotus could challenge for world championship in 2014

  • Published on 03 Oct 2019 11:11
  • comments 3
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean has revealed that he was informed in 2014 that the Lotus E22 could challenge for the world championship.

The 2014 season was Grosjean's penultimate year with Lotus before his move to Haas in 2016, the same year the American squad joined the grid for the first time.

In 2019, Haas has struggled to understand the race pace of its car, which is often seen dropping away down the order during a Grand Prix on Sunday.

MOREGrosjean expects return to struggling pace after 'one-off' round

When asked if he ever had experienced a similar situation to the one he is currently enduring at Haas, Grosjean said: "I have, at Lotus in 2014 is a really good example. I was told in January of 2014 that the car was good enough to be world champion, which I believed at the time.

"Obviously it was not, but what we were seeing on the wind tunnel and what we were seeing at the track was a very different situation. It took until after Budapest to actually get everyone to agree and understand that there were big correlation issues.

"They did some really good work after that to understand it and that's why 2015 was much better. 

"You always have the theoretical part in the wind tunnel and you can do as much as you want. But when you put it in real life, things are always a little bit different."

Lotus enjoyed a strong end to the 2013 season, the final year of the V8 engines before Formula 1 transitioned to the V6 hybrid power units in 2014.

Grosjean scored four podiums in the final six races of 2013, however 2014 saw him score just eight points across the entire season.

When asked to clarify what is causing Haas' problems this year, Grosjean confirmed that correlation problems are the biggest issue that the team is facing.

"There are a lot of correlation issues," he said. "The rest, downforce also is not really good in terms of pure numbers, but the biggest issue is correlation and behaviour on the track versus the wind tunnel."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,732

    weird... that car was so far away

    • + 0
    • Oct 3 2019 - 11:55
  • F1todayfan101

    Posts: 90

    to be fair the 2015 car was showing some good signs of success, but the money dried up before the season started....

    • + 0
    • Oct 3 2019 - 12:11
  • f1ski

    Posts: 503

    well he could always leave if its so bad

    • + 0
    • Oct 3 2019 - 15:34

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

