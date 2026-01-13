Lewis Hamilton has come under strong criticism from former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert, who argues that Fernando Alonso is capable of extracting more performance from weaker cars than the seven-time world champion. Herbert used Hamilton’s difficult season at Ferrari as a key example, suggesting that Alonso’s adaptability sets him apart when machinery is less than ideal.

The comments add fuel to an ongoing debate about driving styles, adaptability and how different champions respond when conditions are not perfectly aligned.

“Alonso Gets More Out of Less”

Speaking to The Race, Herbert was blunt in his assessment. “Alonso can do more with weaker cars,” he said.

He explained that the Spaniard thrives in difficult situations. “Fernando adapts instantly.”

According to Herbert, that flexibility is crucial. “Not every car suits you. The great ones deal with it.”

Hamilton’s Ferrari Struggles Highlighted

Herbert pointed to Hamilton’s transition to Ferrari as evidence. “Lewis has struggled more than expected.”

He stressed that the criticism is not about talent. “No one doubts Lewis’ ability.” Instead, Herbert focused on adaptability. “Some drivers need a certain balance.” Ferrari’s inconsistent car, he argued, exposed that difference. “It’s been unpredictable.”

Different Strengths, Different Styles

Herbert was careful to note that Hamilton and Alonso excel in different ways. “Lewis is incredible when everything clicks.”

However, Alonso’s strength lies elsewhere. “Fernando can mask problems.” That ability, Herbert believes, is rare. “It’s not something you can learn easily.”

Experience as a Weapon

Alonso’s longevity plays a role. “He’s seen every type of car.”

Herbert argued that experience allows Alonso to adjust expectations. “He doesn’t fight the car.”

Instead, Alonso works around limitations. “He finds lap time where others can’t.”

Pressure and Environment Matter

Herbert also highlighted environmental factors. “Ferrari is a tough place.” Hamilton’s move, he suggested, came with unique pressure. “Everything is analysed.” That scrutiny can amplify struggles. “Small issues become big stories.”

Not a Question of Greatness

Despite the criticism, Herbert made clear that this is not a verdict on greatness. “Lewis is still one of the all-time greats.”

But Formula 1, he said, is nuanced. “Different skills shine in different situations.” Comparisons are inevitable. “That’s the nature of the sport.”

A Debate That Will Continue

The Hamilton versus Alonso debate has followed both drivers for nearly two decades. Herbert’s comments simply add another chapter.

As Ferrari continue to search for consistency and Hamilton works to adapt, the spotlight remains intense. Whether Hamilton can reverse the narrative will depend on both car development and his ability to extract performance from an imperfect package.

For Herbert, the conclusion is clear. When the car is not at its best, Alonso’s skillset appears better suited. That does not diminish Hamilton’s achievements, but it does underline how differently even the greatest drivers respond when conditions are far from ideal.