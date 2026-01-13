user icon
Hamilton Heavily Criticised: "Alonso Can Do More With Weaker Cars"

Lewis Hamilton has come under strong criticism from former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert, who argues that Fernando Alonso is capable of extracting more performance from weaker cars than the seven-time world champion. Herbert used Hamilton’s difficult season at Ferrari as a key example, suggesting that Alonso’s adaptability sets him apart when machinery is less than ideal. 

The comments add fuel to an ongoing debate about driving styles, adaptability and how different champions respond when conditions are not perfectly aligned. 

“Alonso Gets More Out of Less” 

Speaking to The Race, Herbert was blunt in his assessment. “Alonso can do more with weaker cars,” he said. 

He explained that the Spaniard thrives in difficult situations. “Fernando adapts instantly.” 

According to Herbert, that flexibility is crucial. “Not every car suits you. The great ones deal with it.” 

Hamilton’s Ferrari Struggles Highlighted 

Herbert pointed to Hamilton’s transition to Ferrari as evidence. “Lewis has struggled more than expected.” 

He stressed that the criticism is not about talent. “No one doubts Lewis’ ability.” Instead, Herbert focused on adaptability. “Some drivers need a certain balance.” Ferrari’s inconsistent car, he argued, exposed that difference. “It’s been unpredictable.” 

Different Strengths, Different Styles 

Herbert was careful to note that Hamilton and Alonso excel in different ways. “Lewis is incredible when everything clicks.” 

However, Alonso’s strength lies elsewhere. “Fernando can mask problems.” That ability, Herbert believes, is rare. “It’s not something you can learn easily.” 

Experience as a Weapon 

Alonso’s longevity plays a role. “He’s seen every type of car.” 

Herbert argued that experience allows Alonso to adjust expectations. “He doesn’t fight the car.” 

Instead, Alonso works around limitations. “He finds lap time where others can’t.”

Pressure and Environment Matter 

Herbert also highlighted environmental factors. “Ferrari is a tough place.” Hamilton’s move, he suggested, came with unique pressure. “Everything is analysed.” That scrutiny can amplify struggles. “Small issues become big stories.” 

Not a Question of Greatness 

Despite the criticism, Herbert made clear that this is not a verdict on greatness. “Lewis is still one of the all-time greats.” 

But Formula 1, he said, is nuanced. “Different skills shine in different situations.” Comparisons are inevitable. “That’s the nature of the sport.” 

A Debate That Will Continue 

The Hamilton versus Alonso debate has followed both drivers for nearly two decades. Herbert’s comments simply add another chapter. 

As Ferrari continue to search for consistency and Hamilton works to adapt, the spotlight remains intense. Whether Hamilton can reverse the narrative will depend on both car development and his ability to extract performance from an imperfect package. 

For Herbert, the conclusion is clear. When the car is not at its best, Alonso’s skillset appears better suited. That does not diminish Hamilton’s achievements, but it does underline how differently even the greatest drivers respond when conditions are far from ideal. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

