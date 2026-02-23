The mood in Maranello is at its highest point in years following a stellar pre-season testing performance. Ferrari showed impressive reliability and raw pace in both Barcelona and Bahrain, leading F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to predict a much more successful year for the Scuderia than their challenging 2025 campaign.

Confidence returns to Charles and Lewis

Last season was a difficult one for Ferrari, as they struggled to compete with Red Bull, Mercedes, and McLaren, eventually finishing fourth in the constructors' championship. However, the early signs for 2026 suggest a significant turnaround. Charles Leclerc set the fastest overall time during the Bahrain tests, and the team surprised many in the paddock with several clever technical innovations on their new car.

Stefano Domenicali, who has spoken personally with both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, noted a shift in the team's focus. "What we have seen on these days indicates that they certainly have a more competitive starting point than last year," Domenicali told Sky Sports. "When I talk to Charles and Lewis, they are confident, as they should be."

A long journey ahead

Despite the positive start, Domenicali warned that the 2026 season will be a "journey of 24 races." He believes that the championship will be decided by development in the wind tunnel and the ability of engineers and drivers to maintain their focus even when problems arise. For now, however, Ferrari appears to have built a solid foundation that has energized the Tifosi and put the rest of the grid on notice.