user icon
icon

Lewis Hamilton: "My DNA is in the new Ferrari"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Lewis Hamilton: "My DNA is in the new Ferrari"

Lewis Hamilton is entering the 2026 Formula 1 season with a renewed sense of purpose and confidence. As he begins his second year with Scuderia Ferrari, the seven-time world champion says he feels stronger than he has in years, both physically and mentally, as he becomes fully integrated into the Italian team. 

Progress and stability at Maranello 

Hamilton’s debut season with Ferrari in 2025 was a period of significant transition. After over a decade at Mercedes, he had to adapt to an entirely new culture and way of working. While that first year had its share of ups and downs, Hamilton believes the team is now much more stable. Work relationships are clearer, and the overall atmosphere within the factory is filled with positivity heading into the new season. 

More about Ferrari McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

McLaren remains cautious as Ferrari and Mercedes set the benchmark

Feb 23
 Ferrari pushes for FIA ban on Mercedes engine 'trick'

Ferrari pushes for FIA ban on Mercedes engine 'trick'

Feb 17

A key change for 2026 is Hamilton’s new partnership on the pit wall. Following Riccardo Adami’s move to a role within the Ferrari Driver Academy, Hamilton will be working with a new race engineer. Despite these shifts, his belief in the project remains absolute. "My trust in this team is still one hundred percent," he stated, noting that the lessons learned in 2025 have paved the way for better collaboration. 

A car built for the champion 

One of the primary reasons for Hamilton’s optimism is his deep involvement in the development of the SF-26. Unlike the car he "inherited" upon his arrival last year, Hamilton has been an active participant in the simulation and design process for the new challenger. "There is a piece of my DNA in it, which makes me feel much more connected to it," he explained. 

Hamilton used the winter break to focus on a complete "rebuild" of himself, ensuring he is in peak condition for the challenges of the 2026 regulations. With a car that reflects his driving preferences and a team that is fully aligned behind him, the Briton is genuinely excited about the prospects for the year ahead. 

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,533
  • Podiums 132
  • Grand Prix 232
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar