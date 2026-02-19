Lewis Hamilton is entering the 2026 Formula 1 season with a renewed sense of purpose and confidence. As he begins his second year with Scuderia Ferrari, the seven-time world champion says he feels stronger than he has in years, both physically and mentally, as he becomes fully integrated into the Italian team.

Progress and stability at Maranello

Hamilton’s debut season with Ferrari in 2025 was a period of significant transition. After over a decade at Mercedes, he had to adapt to an entirely new culture and way of working. While that first year had its share of ups and downs, Hamilton believes the team is now much more stable. Work relationships are clearer, and the overall atmosphere within the factory is filled with positivity heading into the new season.

A key change for 2026 is Hamilton’s new partnership on the pit wall. Following Riccardo Adami’s move to a role within the Ferrari Driver Academy, Hamilton will be working with a new race engineer. Despite these shifts, his belief in the project remains absolute. "My trust in this team is still one hundred percent," he stated, noting that the lessons learned in 2025 have paved the way for better collaboration.

A car built for the champion

One of the primary reasons for Hamilton’s optimism is his deep involvement in the development of the SF-26. Unlike the car he "inherited" upon his arrival last year, Hamilton has been an active participant in the simulation and design process for the new challenger. "There is a piece of my DNA in it, which makes me feel much more connected to it," he explained.

Hamilton used the winter break to focus on a complete "rebuild" of himself, ensuring he is in peak condition for the challenges of the 2026 regulations. With a car that reflects his driving preferences and a team that is fully aligned behind him, the Briton is genuinely excited about the prospects for the year ahead.