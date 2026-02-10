The pressure within the hallowed halls of Maranello has reached a fever pitch. After a winless 2025 campaign that saw the Scuderia fall behind McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes, the team is entering a "year of truth." While Charles Leclerc remains the emotional heart of the team, reports suggest that his loyalty is being tested by Ferrari’s lack of competitive hardware.

Looking Beyond 2026

Leclerc has been a part of the Ferrari family for his entire professional career, but the ultimate goal of a world title remains an "impossible challenge." According to reports from the Swiss outlet Blick, Leclerc’s management team has spent months quietly exploring alternatives for the 2027 season. Although he is currently on a multi-year deal, the prospect of another stagnant year could trigger a search for a more promising cockpit.

While Leclerc has previously been linked with Mercedes and Aston Martin, those trails have gone cold recently. However, the "reset" offered by this year's new regulations means the hierarchy could be completely reshuffled. If Ferrari produces a car that can fight at the front, the talk of a departure will likely vanish; if not, one of the sport's most loyal partnerships could be nearing its end.